Lawman, driver ID'd in traffic-stop shooting

Little Rock police have named the officer and driver involved in a traffic stop that ended in a fatal shooting Friday.

Officer Charles Starks was on patrol shortly after 11 a.m. when he located a vehicle flagged as stolen in a parking lot on 12th Street and Rodney Parham Road, police said in a news release Saturday.

When Starks conducted a traffic stop, the driver, 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire, refused Starks' direction to exit the black 2018 Nissan Altima, police said.

Blackshire stopped the vehicle but then accelerated and hit Starks, who opened fire and shot Blackshire, police said. Blackshire died at the scene. A female passenger in Blackshire's vehicle was not injured, authorities said.

Starks, 30, was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries and was released Friday night.

Starks has been a Little Rock police officer since Aug. 12, 2013, police said. He has been placed on administrative leave.

An investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 02/24/2019