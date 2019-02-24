LR campus opens midyear to take in shut charter school's pupils

Friendship Aspire Academy is opening for the first time Monday to about 100 sixth- through eighth-graders displaced by the Feb. 15 revocation of the charter for Covenant Keepers College Preparatory School.

It's a campus at 3615 W. 25th St. that once was part of the Little Rock School District but was sold and has since undergone about $10 million in renovations, said Joe Harris, national executive director and chief operating officer for the nonprofit sponsoring organization Friendship Education Foundation.

As a result, the Covenant Keepers pupils are landing in a two-story, like-new building that is freshly carpeted and painted in white, navy blue and gray. Kitchen equipment glistens, glass panes in the hallway doors sparkle, and outside, the asphalt, landscaping and lighting are inviting.

"It's bigger, and there's more of a college feeling here," Rafael Adame, 14, said last week at an evening event that let parents and their children tour and enroll at the school that, at the time, was still missing desks and most other classroom equipment.

Now an eighth-grader and a pupil at Covenant Keepers since sixth grade, Rafael said he would be a car rider to the new campus when classes start this week. The school will provide bus service for those who request it.

While students and faculty members from Covenant Keepers are finding their places in the new school and new building, others will be digging into the circumstances that led to the state Charter Authorizing Panel and state Board of Education decisions to immediately revoke the charter that enabled Covenant Keepers to operate with state funding since 2008.

That work includes using the school's remaining assets to pay off its financial obligations.

An audit of the school's operation is also in the cards.

"Now that the charter has been revoked, Arkansas Department of Education will request that [the Bureau of] Legislative Audit conduct an audit on Covenant Keepers," Kimberly Friedman, a spokesman for the state agency, said in an email response to questions.

"Based on the results of the audit, Legislative Audit will determine next steps regarding whether or not to refer the case to a prosecutor," she said.

Friendship Education Foundation and its local affiliate Friendship Aspire Arkansas were running Covenant Keepers Charter School this school year as the result of a three-page July 21 memorandum of understanding between the Friendship foundation and Covenant Keepers.

That agreement was signed by Donald Hense, chairman and CEO of Friendship Education Foundation, and Ernest Sanders Jr., a School Board officer at the time for Covenant Keepers. Covenant Keepers actually had two boards -- the School Board and the board of directors for the nonprofit sponsoring agency City of Fire Community Development Inc.

Under the "Scope of work section" of the memorandum, Friendship was obligated in part to "manage finances, budget and service contracts" for the school. Other obligations included installing a new school leader, recruiting and training new governance, and supporting academic and other school programming

The school responsibilities as listed in the memo were:

• Promptly pay all invoices submitted, upon proper review, to Friendship for [listed] services.

• Provide records, data and/or any other information in its control to Friendship that is required to effectively provide the ... listed services and deliverables.

• Authorize or facilitate access, if needed, to any records, data, personnel and/or any other information or items that are required for Friendship to provide the ... listed services and deliverables.

• Act in a manner to allow Friendship to work effectively to change the governing structure of the school; comply with all Arkansas laws; comply with school finance and audit requirements; and make all assets available for the proper operation of the school.

The school, also according to the memorandum of understanding, was to pay $150,000 to Friendship for the services provided by Friendship.

On Feb. 11, Friendship Aspire Arkansas Superintendent Phong Tran filed a complaint with the Little Rock Police Department, accusing Covenant Keepers founder and its former superintendent, Valerie Tatum, of making four withdrawals -- between Jan. 16 and Feb. 8 -- totaling $188,905 from the school's operating account at U.S. Bank.

Tatum had resigned in the fall from the school, which has operated out of space leased from Greater Second Baptist Church at 9517 Geyer Springs Road.

Tran told the police that four withdrawals were discovered Feb. 8 by a school bookkeeper working to reconcile the account. Tran told the police that Tatum was not authorized to make the withdrawals.

Eric Barnes, a spokesman for the Police Department, said Friday that Tran's complaint remains under investigation and, if any arrests are to be made, they have not been made yet.

Mary Claire Hyatt, an attorney for the Department of Education, laid out a set of facts, similar to those of Tran's, for the Education Board before the board's Feb. 15 vote to revoke the charter.

In a more recent interview, Hyatt said she couldn't say whether Tatum was authorized to make withdrawals from the bank account, but only that the school operators and the school's board, which had been headed by Sanders until his Dec. 31 resignation -- had not approved her taking money from the account.

"The department had sent a letter the day after the charter panel met to accept the voluntary non-renewal, notifying the school that any payment of outstanding debt needed to be approved by the department so it [the withdrawal] wasn't approved by the department," Hyatt said.

"In terms of whether or not [Tatum] was authorized to sign from the bank's perspective, I don't know the answer to that question. I think it is unclear from our point of view whether she was or not authorized. We don't have any of that information," she said.

The Education Department stepped in to stop any further withdrawals, Hyatt said.

"Basically as soon as we found out that money that was not approved by the school operator or local board was missing, we placed a freeze on the bank account and then allowed funds to be withdrawn for payroll. Other than that, our interaction with the bank has been limited to just that. We haven't requested that information [about whether Tatum had authorization] from the bank at this time, and I don't know if the bank would give it to us."

All but one of the School Board's five members had resigned by the time of the state Board of Education's vote to revoke, Hyatt said. That included Nolan Buckley, whom Harris has described as the board member authorized to make withdrawals on behalf of Covenant Keepers school.

Lynda Johnson, a veteran public school educator who was a member of the board for less than a year, said last week that her work with finance matters as a board member was practically nonexistent, that the board approved nothing about funds during her tenure.

She said she's angry about the situation with the school. She joined to offer advice on educational resources that could help the academically struggling school, she said, but that she received mixed messages about Tatum's interest in the school. Tatum said she didn't want to return to her former leadership role but kept up a presence there.

Only Tatum's husband, Tyron Tatum, remained on the School Board by the time of the charter revocation, Hyatt said.

Efforts to reach Valerie and Tyron Tatum were not successful last week. The voice mail for Valerie Tatum's cellphone was full and would not accept messages. Other numbers for the Tatums were either not answered or had been disconnected.

Leaders of the Washington, D.C.-based Friendship Education Foundation came to Arkansas about two years ago with proposals to open a charter school in Pine Bluff this 2018-19 school year and another in southwest Little Rock in 2019-20.

The Pine Bluff school opened as planned. The Little Rock campus was on hold for a year but then a different charter school organization withdrew its plans to open a school at the West 25th St. location.

Friendship Aspire was able to acquire the lease and sought to open this school year, a year earlier than initially planned. The state, however, stuck to the plan for the school's opening in 2019-20, until the Covenant Keepers charter was revoked, and the students and faculty members needed options for a midyear transfer.

Friendship Aspire Academy will continue to operate sixth-through-eighth grades in the 2019-20 school year but will also offer kindergarten and first-grade classes. Second-through-fifth grades will come in later years.

Harris, the Friendship Education Foundation leader, has repeatedly said the new school is operating with a new board and necessary financial controls to ensure that the Covenant Keepers problems won't be repeated.

