Malvern pastor to lead chamber board

MALVERN — First Assembly of God Church has been a member of the Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce “for years,” said the church’s pastor, Jimmy Bobo, “but I didn’t become active until about eight years ago,” he said.

Bobo, 63, is now chairman of the chamber’s board of directors. He officially began his responsibilities Jan. 24 at the chamber’s annual banquet.

“They had — and still have — a breakfast every month,” Bobo said. “I started going to those and just loved them. Then someone suggested my name for a position on the board; then a little later, someone suggested my name for a position on the executive committee. So I’ve been secretary-treasurer, vice chairman, and now I’m chairman.

“My main role as chairman is to encourage businesses to join the chamber and become active,” he said. “I go to a lot of ribbon-cuttings and groundbreakings and get to watch new businesses grow. That’s exciting to me. We want to support our existing businesses, too.”

Lance Howell, chamber executive director, said he believes

Bobo, “for starters, is an incredible person. … He’s just a great guy.’

“He’s got a great spirit,” Howell said. “He is an incredible encourager. I think one of his greatest gifts is his ability to be so encouraging. He genuinely cares about people.

“He is very encouraging to us as a chamber. He encourages us to drive forward, to foster relationships among the businesses and to support one another.”

Bobo was born in Hot Springs, a son of the late Rev. J.W. and Norma Jean Bobo. Jimmy Bobo grew up in Lewisville and graduated from Lewisville High School in 1973.

He started college at Texarkana Community College, then transferred to Southwestern Assemblies of God College in Waxahachie, Texas, now Southwestern Assemblies of God University. He studied Christian ministry and music.

“I did not receive a degree. I received what I needed for my credentials to preach,” he said.

“I started pastoring in 1976 right before Kathy and I got married in 1977,” Bobo said, “but I began preaching when I was 16.

“I guess you could say I followed in my father’s footsteps, who was a pastor for 63 years. What kid growing up didn’t want to do what his dad did? But I told myself I couldn’t become a pastor just because he was, so I thought about it for a while, … then realized I felt like I needed to become a pastor. … It was a calling for me.”

Bobo said his first church was “a little church in the river bottoms in Bradley in Lafayette County.”

“They were precious people,” he said. “They treated us great. We were there for a year and a half. Then I was youth pastor in several churches, including Hope and El Dorado. I was pastor in Sheridan for 17 years, and I’ve been here at Malvern First Assembly of God for 12 years.”

During this time, he served the Arkansas District of the Assemblies of God as assistant Christian-education director and served 22 years in the positions of sectional and executive presbyter.

Kathy Bobo serves in the church with her husband and is the administrative assistant at First Assembly of God. She also leads the women’s group Soul Sisters.

In addition to serving as a lead pastor and youth pastor, Jimmy Bobo was a music pastor for a few years.

“Music is a big part of my life,” Bobo said. “I have played French horn, bass guitar and keyboards. I am presently on the praise team here at the church I pastor, playing keyboard and singing backup vocals.”

Bobo is active in the community. He is a member of the Malvern Ministries Conference, a group of ministers who come together several times a year to sponsor activities. He also attends the Hot Spring County Drug Court every Tuesday morning at the county courthouse.

“The drug court is a great program for those with addictions,” he said. “I am there to lend whatever help and support I can.”

Bobo said his church is also in the beginning stages of offering a Celebrate Recovery program.

“We hope to be fully recognized and functional sometime this year,” he said.

Bobo and his wife, who is from Prescott, have two adult children. Their son, James Bobo, 34, and his wife, Amber, live in Maumelle. Jimmy and Kathy’s daughter, Misti Kenison, 38, and her husband, Mike, live in Fort Smith with their children, Ella, 6, and Ethan, 5.

“We try to spend as much time as we can with the grandchildren,” Jimmy Bobo said.

When asked about hobbies, Bobo said, laughing, “My wife would say ‘preaching.’ That’s really about all I do.

“However, I do enjoy golf, but I am a terrible golfer. I just like to get out there and hit the ball.”

Bobo said that for the past several years, his sermons have related to the Bible-reading program he offered to church members, in which they read the entire Bible in one year.

“I’m changing that up this year,” he said. “I have written a lot of sermons in my years as a preacher. I catalogued them when I was in Sheridan — I had 990 in that catalog.”

He said he has a lot of “favorite” Bible verses, including, “For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” — John 3:17, New King James Version