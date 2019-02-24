Mayor calls for review board after driver killed by Little Rock officer

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said on Sunday that he wants to set up an independent civilian police review board and a police accountability task force to help establish trust between the Police Department and the community.

He made the remarks on Twitter and at a news conference in which he and interim Police Chief Wayne Bewley discussed police-community relations after an officer-involved shooting Friday that resulted in a motorist’s death.

Scott said the relationship between Little Rock and law enforcement officials is in need of repair, and he believes two measures will help mitigate the problem.

“[An] independent civilian oversight through the creation of the Little Rock Civilian Review Board; and the Little Rock Police Accountability Task Force,” Scott said in a social media statement after Friday’s officer-involved shooting. “The latter is designed to conduct a comprehensive review of how our officers interact with every community in Little Rock, and the former designed to ensure that our law enforcement remains accountable and responsive to our residents moving forward.”

Referring to Friday’s shooting, the mayor said at Sunday’s news conference: “In the aftermath of an incident like this, emotions will rightly run high. But the Little Rock I know and love has seen difficult days before and emerged a better, stronger city as a result. I expect nothing less this time around.”

Officer Charles Starks was on patrol shortly after 11 a.m. when he spotted a vehicle that had been flagged as stolen in a parking lot at 12th Street and Rodney Parham Road, police said in a news release Saturday.

When Starks conducted a traffic stop, the driver, 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire, refused Starks’ direction to get out of the black 2018 Nissan Altima, police said.

Blackshire stopped the vehicle but then accelerated and hit Starks, who opened fire and shot Blackshire, police said. Blackshire died at the scene. A female passenger in Blackshire’s vehicle was not injured, authorities said.

“Shots were fired simultaneously as he was being hit by the car,” Bewley said Sunday. “I do not know at this point how many times [Blackshire] was hit.”

Starks, 30, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries and was released Friday night.

