New leader hopes to bring White County Democrats together

Dana Ballard of Searcy loves her home state and wants to make it a better place.

Ballard, 50, was recently elected as the new chairwoman of the Democratic Party of White County, taking over the position from Joe Washington.

“This is my home. … I was born in Arkansas. Except for a short period of my life, I’ve been here all my life,” Ballard said. “In the South, there are things that people like to joke about. I’m proud of being from here. There may not be a lot of blue (Democrats) in this state, but I would be satisfied with some purple.

“We enjoy being from here.”

Ballard and her husband, Jeff, have two children: a daughter, Madelyn, a sophomore at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro; and a son, Jonathan, a fourth-grader at Southwest Middle School in Searcy.

“We enjoy showing the kids where they came from and all of the opportunities that we have here, whether it be an art museum in Northwest Arkansas or digging for diamonds at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro,” Dana Ballard said. “We try to let the kids experience all kinds of activities, including soccer games in Little Rock with the Rangers soccer team or baseball games. You name it; we try to make sure the kids are well-rounded and experience all the activities and cultures that we have here.”

And her love of Arkansas means vacationing here.

“I’m not one who relaxes easily,” Ballard said. “We like to do a little traveling with our kids. We try to keep things within driving distance. We feel that there is so much here in our state that we’d like to introduce the kids to.”

Ballard, who is originally from Paragould, said she grew up listening to her parents talk about politics.

“My parents were Democrats, so I grew up with my parents discussing politics,” she said. “My dad would be considered yellow dog. I just grew up watching them always vote. They never missed an election of any kind. After leaving home, I voted, but it wasn’t something I was passionate about at the time. I would always follow the news, and I would go home on weekends, and Dad and I would discuss politics …”

Ballard graduated from Greene County Tech High School in 1987. She attended Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge for a year before entering the workforce. She moved to Searcy in 1992, and began working at the new Walmart Supercenter in the city.

“I moved here for work,” she said. “The supercenter was just opening. It was brand new. I started out nights, working in the grocery invoice office. That is where I met Jeff.”

Jeff Ballard was working as a meat cutter.

“I think he was the assistant meat manager,” Dana Ballard said. “That’s how we met.”

Ballard worked at Walmart for a few years before going to work at what is now Southern Tire Mart in Searcy.

Politics have become a way of life for Ballard, especially since the 2016 presidential election, when Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“It was something I always grew up with,” Ballard said. “I was never really involved with it. I got involved, like many people, after the election in 2016. Jeff and I agreed on one thing, and it still motivates us today. It is extremely important for our children to see us trying to make a difference in our community.”

Ballard said she and her husband attended what she called a “resistance meeting” in 2017.

“It was a meeting where everybody could come and get things off their chest and bash,” she said. “Nothing was getting accomplished. I came home and told Jeff that I didn’t have to go to another one of those meetings. I see this stuff on Facebook all day long. I don’t need to go to a meeting to hear it.”

However, Ballard said, it was suggested that the Democratic Party of White County be reactivated.

“It wasn’t long after that when we formed and declared that we were going to have a meeting,” she said.

The Ballards worked with Joe Washington during his time as chairman. Washington said he is looking forward to seeing what Dana Ballard, who was elected chairwoman last month, will do with the party.

“I’m excited about the election of Dana as our chair,” Washington said. “She has taken the mantle of leadership and is already providing us with direction as a party. Combining her hardworking ethic, experience and her ability to motivate our county members gives us a winning recipe for success.

“White County Democrats are fortunate to have Dana as part of our leadership.”

Ballard chaired her first meeting Tuesday night in Searcy.

“I’m excited about it,” she said. “I’m excited about some of the ideas that I have. We discussed them with our executive committee. I really want to see us get involved with community-

service projects, whether it be a diaper drive or food drive, supplies for kids going back to school or helping with the local fire department with its fish fry. We want to be a part of the community. I want us to be working for the good of the community.”

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Democratic Party, Ballard said, the guest speaker was Colton Hunter, president of the Young Democrats at Harding University in Searcy.

“We kind of brainstormed and worked on maybe the two organizations getting together and doing something on campus,” Ballard said. “They are in need of funds. We worked out an arrangement. We can provide, for example, ice cream for a social at the university or help with speakers coming in.”

Ballard estimated that 26 members attended the meeting.

“It was a great meeting,” she said. “I was a little nervous at first. It went smoothly. I think everyone left eager to be a presence and make an impact, not only in Searcy but all of White County. We were excited about that.”

The Democratic Party of White County meetings, which take place the third Monday of each month in the student center on the Arkansas State University-Beebe Searcy campus, offer an opportunity for members to visit in person.

“We have a social time for about 30 minutes before our meetings start at 6:30,” Ballard said. “Everybody just seems to enjoy that little bit of time to visit. Even though we’re on social media throughout the month, it’s always nice to see a person face to face.”

While 2019 is an off year for elections, Ballard said, 2020 will be exciting.

“Next year is going to be an exciting time …,” Ballard said. “I’m still learning things. I’d love to see people who choose to run in this town and county as a Democrat.”

Ballard said it’s important to get Democrats running at the local level.

“Not that I would take anything from what we’ve learned working for Clarke Tucker, Jared Henderson and Susan Inman, but I would really love to see us work hard and have people running in our county as Democrats and let those people know they do have support here,” she said. “There are people who would love to see them in office.”

Tucker ran against French Hill for U.S. Congress; Henderson ran against Asa Hutchinson for governor; and Inman ran against John Thurston for secretary of state. All three Democrats lost their races.

Ballard said it’s important to remind all citizens of White County that the Democratic Party is there for everyone in the area, not just Searcy.

“I think the more people we can get involved in these smaller communities, it would help us moving into Bradford, then Bald Knob, Kensett and McRae. White County is not just Searcy,” Ballard said.

“We would love to help any candidate in any local race that they have,” she said. “We would love to get involved and get everyone pulled together. I believe there is strength in numbers.

