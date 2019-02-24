Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Ed Markey, D-Mass.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Govs. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., and Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Pompeo; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

