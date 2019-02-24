GOLF

Johnson leads

Dustin Johnson watched a six-shot lead shrink to two before putting together enough birdies Saturday for a 5-under 66 and a four-shot lead over Rory McIlroy in the Mexico Championship at Mexico City. Johnson nearly threw away his big lead by hitting the trees three times on his way to a double bogey on No. 10. He answered with back-to-back birdies. McIlroy got no closer than two shots and had to settle for a 68. No one else was closer than seven shots of the lead. Tiger Woods pulled to within four shots after Johnson's blunder until a four-putt double bogey and a three-putt bogey on consecutive holes. Woods had a 70 and was 10 shots behind. Johnson was at 16-under 197 as he goes for his 20th career PGA Tour victory.

Baddeley out front

Aaron Baddeley shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday at windy Coco Beach Golf and Country Club to take the third-round lead in the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open. Baddeley had a 12-under 204 total for a one-stroke lead over Nate Lashley in the event that was canceled last year because of Hurricane Maria. Lashley, tied for the second-round lead with D.J. Trahan, had a 69. Martin Trainer was 10 under after a 69, and Trahan had a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 9 under with Joey Garber (65), Martin Piller (66), Wyndham Clark (69) and Johnson Wagner (69). Daniel Berger, at No. 72 has the highest world ranking in the field, was 6 under after a 69. Bryson Nimmer, the Clemson senior making his first PGA Tour appearance, was even par after a 72. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-under 70 and is 3 under going into today's final round. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 1-under 71 and is 1 under after three rounds.

Yang, Lee share lead

Two-time champion Amy Yang of South Korea and Australian Minjee Lee shared the lead at 15-under 201 after the third round of the LPGA Thailand on Saturday. Yang, who won twice on this course in 2015 and 2017, had six birdies for a 6-under 66, and Lee also had six birdies -- and one bogey -- for a 67, which included a stunning 30-foot downhill putt on the final hole at Siam Country Club Pattaya. They have a two-stroke lead. Two shots behind was second-round leader Jenny Shin (70). The South Korean finished strongly with a birdie immediately followed by an eagle on the par-5 18th. Nelly Korda shot 66 to sit three strokes behind the lead at 12 under. She is tied for fourth with fellow American Austin Ernst (69) and first-round leader Ji Eun-Hee (70). Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 71 and is 2 under going into the final round.

TENNIS

Bencic upsets Kvitova

Unseeded Swiss player Belinda Bencic pulled off another upset to win her first WTA title in 3 1/2 years, beating Petra Kvitova 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 Saturday in the final of the Dubai Championships. The 45th-ranked Bencic has struggled with injuries in recent years but finally seems to be back to her best, following up victories against second-ranked Simona Halep and two-time defending champion Elina Svitolina by outlasting Kvitova. Bencic got the first break of the decider to go up 2-1 and then broke again for a 5-2 lead before serving out the match, clinching her first title since the Rogers Cup in Toronto in 2015.

Tsitsipas advances

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas remains on course for his first title of the year after beating David Goffin 7-6 (1), 6-2 on Saturday to reach the Open 13 final at Marseille, France. He next plays Mikhail Kukushkin after the 31-year-old Kazakh beat French wildcard entry Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4. Kukushkin is through to his fourth career final, but his only win was nine years ago on indoor hard courts at the St. Petersburg Open in Russia. Tsitsipas won their only previous meeting, on outdoor hard courts in Dubai last year.

BASEBALL

Martinez signs deal

Outfielder Jose Martinez has signed a $3.25 million, two-year contract to remain with the St. Louis Cardinals, who essentially bought out his first year of arbitration after this season. The deal also includes incentives. The Cardinals made the announcement before their Grapefruit League opener against the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Martinez is expected to play right field and bat second. Martinez, 30, led the Cardinals with a .305 average and 163 hits last season, and was seventh among National League batting leaders. He played 887 games in the minors before finally reaching the big leagues, but he's hit .309 over parts of three seasons since arriving. Martinez, who can also play first base, will compete with Dexter Fowler and Tyler O'Neill this spring for the right field job. He could also back up Marcell Ozuna in left.

Kershaw to throw soon

The Los Angeles Dodgers say ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw is expected to resume his regular throwing program next week. Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kershaw was feeling better. Roberts gave Kershaw a chance to "reset" after two spring outings on the mound. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he "just didn't feel right" after a live batting practice session on Monday and a bullpen on Wednesday. Kershaw has dealt with back injuries the past three seasons and a shoulder injury last year. This week, Roberts announced Kershaw as his opening day starter to face Arizona on March 28 at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw, 30, signed a three-year, $93 million contract in November after going 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA in 26 starts last season.

MOTOR SPORTS

Bell wins Xfinity race

Christopher Bell routed the field at Atlanta Motor Speedway and led all but 20 laps to win the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Bell, winner of a series-high seven races last season, gave up the lead during scheduled pit stops but cycled back to the front with 30 laps remaining. A caution with eight laps remaining set up a final restart and Bell held off Cole Custer by .191 seconds for his first victory of the season. Bell had led 135 of 155 laps before John Hunter Nemechek's spin brought out the first caution for incident and put Bell's victory in jeopardy. Bell led the field down pit road with six laps remaining and had a clean stop while Tyler Reddick, his closest competition, dropped four positions. Bell restarted the race as the leader with three laps to go and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Jeffrey Earnhardt behind him for a three-lap shootout to the finish. Earnhardt's outside lane didn't take off at the same pace that Bell did on the bottom, and it allowed Bell to pull away. Custer finished second and was followed by Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and Reddick. Earnhardt was sixth for his first career top-10 finish. He is the grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt.

Busch wins Truck race

Kyle Busch broke a tie with Ron Hornaday Jr. for the NASCAR Truck Series victory record Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, winning No. 52 in a race delayed by rain with nine laps to go. The first 16 victories came in trucks fielded by Billy Ballew before Busch founded his own Kyle Busch Motorsports team. With Ballew in attendance at Atlanta, Busch's Tundra carried the former owner's name. Busch took Stage 1 and had an unscheduled stop shortly thereafter, but went from 24th to first to claim the second stage and went on for his fifth series victory at Atlanta -- and first since 2009. Johnny Sauter finished second, and Grant Enfinger, Brett Moffitt and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five. There was a red flag with 13 laps to go after a multi-truck crash on the front stretch. The trucks were under caution until the race was delayed for weather and restarted with five laps left. Busch was never challenged after that in a race he led 92 of the 130 laps.

