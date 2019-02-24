100 years ago

Feb. 23, 1919

CONWAY -- Joy over the unexpected return of her son from service overseas, after he had been officially reported killed in action, was too great a shock for Mrs. Nannie Duran of Holland, who died the next day. ... Although Mrs. Duran, 40, had been advised previously that the War Department's report of her son's death was an error, she had no intimation of his early homecoming and almost fainted from joy when he arrived.

50 years ago

Feb. 24, 1969

• North Little Rock students will soon be brought face to face with the school vandalism that has cost this year enough to hire two extra teachers: The School Board voted last week to add to the curriculum lessons aimed at reducing vandalism in the schools. ... Lakewood Elementary School was the target of one attack last summer when a group of young boys broke out windows to get in and ripped up books, scattered paper, turned desks over, and finally set some window shades on fire and lit some firecrackers.

25 years ago

Feb. 24, 1994

• A student at Joe T. Robinson High School in west Pulaski County was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of carrying a weapon on the school campus. Dione Land, 18, of 4821 Augusta Circle in North Little Rock was charged under state Act 1166 of 1993, which makes it a felony for a minor to possess a firearm on public school property, on any bus or on the property of any publicly owned facility. The Pulaski County sheriff's office reported that Principal Ed Shehane received information that Land might have a gun. When Shehane called Land into his office to ask about the gun, she took a .32-caliber handgun out of her purse and gave it to him.

10 years ago

Feb. 24, 2009

• The Arkansas State Police charged a former state employee with felony theft on Monday in a long-running scam that records show netted her hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash -- often $24 at a time -- meant for license-plate fees. Since firing Karen Brewer from her post at the agency's Central Revenue Office in Little Rock on Oct. 3, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration has seen the amount of cash she is accused of stealing continue to grow. ... In November, an internal department audit found that $268,622.20 was missing since July 15, 2004. ... Then on Monday, an investigative report by the state Legislative Joint Auditing Committee expanded on the Finance and Administration Department's findings, accusing Brewer of taking $362,381 between Sept. 14, 1999, and Oct. 1, 2008 -- two days before she was fired.

Metro on 02/24/2019