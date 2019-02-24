Pedestrian, 63, killed in hit and run, Little Rock police say

A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene in Little Rock on Saturday night, authorities said.

Earl Jones of Little Rock was crossing the street west at 4400 S. University Ave. just before 7:30 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle that fled before officers arrived, a preliminary report states. According to authorities, Jones died at the scene.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the hit and run, department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Conditions were described as clear and dry when Jones was struck. At least 55 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.