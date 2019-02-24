Pentagon chief visits U.S. border

Homes in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, are seen Saturday from the other side of the border fence in El Paso, Texas.

EL PASO, Texas -- Top defense officials toured sections of the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday to see how the military could reinforce efforts to block drug smuggling and other illegal activity, as the Pentagon weighs diverting billions of dollars for President Donald Trump's border wall.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, accompanied by the Joint Chiefs chairman, Gen. Joseph Dunford, was visiting a border site near El Paso, Texas, called Monument Site 3 where a stretch of 18-foot border wall stands atop a huge landfill.

Shanahan and Dunford got an up-close look at U.S. Border Patrol vehicles used for surveillance. The Department of Homeland Security has requested Pentagon help in operating about 150 of the vehicle-mounted surveillance cameras.

Shanahan also tried his hand at firing a couple of Border Patrol weapons, including one that fires plastic bullets.

Later, the officials planned to fly over two border control sites farther west. These sites are on a list of high-priority projects the Department of Homeland Security submitted to Shanahan on Friday to support its request for money to pay for construction of roads, replacement of vehicle barriers and dilapidated pedestrian fencing, and installation of lighting. The pedestrian fencing would include detection systems that could alert border patrol agents when someone is attempting to damage or break through the fencing. The money would come from the Pentagon's drug interdiction programs.

One such project proposed by the Department of Homeland Security, dubbed "El Paso Project 1," includes segments of border west of El Paso, in Luna and Dona Ana counties, N.M. This is among areas the department cites as known drug- smuggling corridors used by Mexican cartels. Shanahan and Dunford were to fly over this site in a V-22 Osprey aircraft to get an aerial view of the site and to see where department resources are inadequate.

These projects are separate from, but related to, those which Shanahan is expected to pay for by diverting money that Congress appropriated for military construction projects. This could total as much as $3.6 billion, although Shanahan has not yet determined that the diversion is justified.

The Homeland Security Department has yet to provide the details that Shanahan says he needs before making his decision on the repurposing of military construction funds. He has said he is likely to provide the full $3.6 billion the White House is expecting, plus $2.5 billion from the drug interdiction program. Trump authorized the use of these military funds when he declared a national emergency to build a wall.

Wall construction would be done under contracts managed by the Army Corps of Engineers, whose commander, Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, accompanied Shanahan on Saturday. The Corps has built 126 miles of border wall in the past two years -- mostly replacement barriers, Semonite told reporters.

Democrats in Congress, meanwhile, are seeking to block Trump's emergency declaration to stop the diversion of Pentagon funds for the border wall. The House is to vote Tuesday on a resolution to block Trump.

There are about 2,900 active-duty troops and about 2,100 National Guard troops on the border in support of Customs and Border Protection. That combined total of 5,000 is expected to grow to 6,000 by March 1 as the Pentagon provides additional support.

AP/PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan tries a paintball gun modified to fire pepper balls Saturday during a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border at Santa Teresa Station in Sunland Park, N.M. Shanahan and other defense officials also visited near El Paso, Texas, as they sized up how the military could bolster border security.

