Stormy is our pet of the week. She is a petite tabby girl that was rescued one stormy night with her kittens almost 2 years ago. She is a shy kitty looking for a family willing to give her lots of love. Stormy loves to be petted but not picked up and loves cuddling up on the bed with the other cats. She would be an amazing companion in a quieter home. She is friendly with other cats and has a calm, sweet personality. She must have a home without dogs.

Canine Close-Up

Sampson is a 3-year-old, happy and playful 100-pound Lab mix. He's a low-key guy that would be fine with one or two children age 10 or older, and he would prefer a no-dog or one small dog home. He loves puppies and cats. He is house-trained, neutered, vaccinated and heartworm-negative. He has no destructive tendencies, hasn't chewed on any furniture, and would not be suitable for a dog park situation. He is a typical Lab mix in that he loves people, car rides, sleeping on the bed and eating treats.

Featured Felines

Gypsy is about 2 years old, has perfected her cat skills and knows what she wants from life -- a couch full of sun rays, a basket full of toys and being tickled under her chin. She's spunky and prefers an active environment where she can stretch her legs and get plenty of stimulation. She would prefer a home either alone or with 1-2 other animals (dogs or cats are fine), and she wouldn't mind some older kids.

Adoptable Bunnies

Josephine is a beautiful, white New Zealand rabbit ready to find her forever home. She's been altered and is bunny-friendly.

Stormy and friends can be adopted through Rock City Rescue. More information is available at facebook.com/rockcityrescue or by emailing your number to rockcityrescue@gmail.com.

Metro on 02/24/2019