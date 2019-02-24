Pinterest hobbles anti-vaccination postings

Pinterest, a digital platform popular with parents, took an unusual step to crack down on the proliferation of anti-vaccination propaganda: It purposefully hobbled its search box.

Type "vaccine" into its search bar and nothing pops up. "Vaccination" or "anti-vax?" Also nothing.

Pinterest, which allows people to save pictures on virtual pinboards, is often used to find recipes for picky toddlers, baby shower decor or fashion trends, but it has also become a platform for anti-vaccination activists who spread misinformation on social media.

It is an especially effective way to reach parents: 80 percent of mothers and 38 percent of fathers in the United States are on Pinterest, according to 2017 data from comscore. The company has more than 250 million monthly active users and is expected to go public this year.

Other companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter also have been infiltrated with misinformation about vaccines. But only Pinterest, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal, has chosen to banish results associated with certain vaccine-related searches, regardless of whether the results might have been reputable.

"Right now, blocking results in search is a temporary solution to prevent people from encountering harmful misinformation," spokesman Jamie Favazza said. The company said it was working with experts to develop a more tailored long-term approach.

The changes, which were not publicly announced, started in September and October.

The success of vaccines may have muted the dangers associated with those diseases.

The World Health Organization identified "vaccine hesitancy" as one of this year's 10 notable threats to global health.

"I think this is stunning," said Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group in Rochester, Minn. "It shows the magnitude of the problem."

Despite clear evidence that vaccines are effective and safe, some people still choose not to get vaccinated or to vaccinate their children, which has contributed to a surge in measles cases worldwide. In the United States, there have been five measles outbreaks this year and at least 127 individual cases.

One or 2 in every 1,000 children who contract this highly contagious disease will die. Last year, measles killed 72 adults and children in the European region, where measles has reached its highest levels in two decades. While measles deaths are rare in developed countries, the illness can have severe lasting consequences, such as vision loss.

There are several reasons for vaccine hesitancy: worries about side effects, cost, moral or religious objections, fears about a debunked link to autism and lack of knowledge about immunizations.

"We're just seeing all sorts of misinformation flying around on social media," said Arthur Caplan, head of the Medical Ethics Division at the New York University School of Medicine, who has been writing about vaccine ethics and policy for 25 years.

"Fake news. Fake science," he said Friday. "Everybody's an expert."

For social-media companies, containing the spread of misinformation -- particularly about something as emotionally charged as vaccines -- will be a lasting challenge as they balance fears about censorship with the need to promote useful content, experts said.

"It's a mess that I don't see easily solved," Poland said.

A Section on 02/24/2019