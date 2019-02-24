PREP BASKETBALL County Line claims regional title

BRANCH -- County Line saved its best offensive quarter for last Saturday night.

County Line held just a two-point lead heading into the final quarter but the offense put together a 21-point fourth quarter. That helped the Indians pull away for a 58-49 victory against Deer in the championship game of the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament.

"We hit shots and got to the free-throw line late," County Line coach Joe Brunson said. "That helped us stretch that lead out. This was a big game with a big crowd. Hopefully we can play well at state now after this one."

Tyler Young was a big part of the fourth-quarter offense, as he finished with a team-high 11 points in the frame. He finished with a game-high 26 points in the game after missing early shots.

"Young shot it very well and came up big for us in the second half," Brunson said. "He has great form and has a ton of confidence. If he misses a couple, his teammates will tell him to keep shooting. It paid off tonight."

Pacyn Reames sparked the offense in the third quarter by scoring nine of the team's 10 points. Reames finished with 17 in the game for the Indians.

"We try to share the ball," Brunson said. "On any given night, anybody can lead us in scoring. It's just based on matchups and who is playing well. He played well for us in that quarter."

Deer (28-10) was led by Johnny Smith scoring a team-high 14 points for the Antlers. Avery Young added 12 points, while Caden Young chipped in 11.

The Antlers were able to jump out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter of the game by making 5 of 11 shots, while the Indians made just two of 10.

The Indians were at one point down 23-11 early in the second quarter when the Antlers used a 6-0 run to push out their first-quarter lead.

"I didn't think we were doing anything wrong," Brunson said. "We just had a stretch where we missed some shots and they hit some shots. There was not a reason to overreact there."

County Line (29-5) was able to battle back after that to take a 27-26 lead into the break. The Indians used a 12-2 run to close out the second quarter with the halftime advantage.

The Indians held just a 37-35 lead after three quarters of play, but Young stepped up on offense that made six of eight fourth-quarter shots to put the game away.

Young hit his third shot behind the arc in the fourth quarter to give the Indians a 50-44 lead late in the game.

Deer was able to get a 3-pointer from Keegan Middleton with a little more than two minutes left in the game. That shot made it just a 50-47 County Line lead. But Deer was outscored 8-2 after that.

In the third-place game, The New School took down Jasper in a 58-53 win.

County Line 58, Deer 49

Deer 14 12 9 14 -- 49

County Line 8 19 10 21 --58

Deer (28-10): J. Smith 14, A. Young 12, C. Young 11, D. Smith 7, Middleton 3, Dotson 2.

County Line (29-5): Young 26, Reames 17, Franklin 7, Keezer 6, Robberson 2.

Girls

Alpena 54, Jasper 49

Alex Hill stepped up when it was needed most for Alpena on Saturday night in the finals at the Class 1A Region 1 tournament.

Hill, who scored a game-high 21 points, provided a team-high eight points in the final quarter at County Line Gym. That included shots that tied the game and gave the Lady Leopards back the lead for good against Jasper in the closing moments of the game.

"Our kids have played hard all year," Alpena coach Larry McKinney said. "Jasper is a great team. It's rare to beat a team four times. But when it got down to the wire, we shot the ball well and did the right things."

Jasper was led by Hope Brasel scoring a team-high 17 points, while Sierra Johnson added 14 for the Lady Pirates.

Alpena (30-4) held just a 39-35 lead heading into the final quarter, and Jasper was quickly able to cut into that advantage.

Jasper (25-11) used a 10-0 run that was capped with a basket from Emma Lewis that allowed them to take back the lead at 47-44 with about three minutes left in the game.

Hill later scored on an up-and-under shot to tie the game at 49-49 with 1:53 left. She then hit a 3-point basket to give Alpena a 52-49 edge with 13 seconds left. It was a lead the Lady Leopards never gave back up.

"It's been a long time since Alpena has won a regional championship," McKinney said. "This helps us lot going into state. This should give us momentum. I hope it helps to carry over."

Jasper had 18 turnovers entering the fourth quarter and committed just one in the final quarter which helped its attempt to rally late.

Alpena was able to hold a 27-24 lead into the break after taking advantage of a missed free throw on the front end of a one-and-one from Jasper.

Hill raced down court after the missed foul shot to make a shot right under the basket before the break.

The Lady Leopards were able to outscore the Lady Pirates 11-8 in the second quarter for the halftime edge after the game was tied at 16-16 after the initial quarter.

Kingston was able to bounce back with a win in the third-place game beating St. Paul 44-37.

Alpena 54, Jasper 49

Alpena 16 11 12 15 -- 54

Jasper 16 8 11 14 -- 49

Alpena (30-4): Hill 21, Fowler 9, Armer 8, Cook 7, Milburn 4, Coffelt 4, Dean 1.

Jasper (25-11): Brasel 17, Johnson 14, Lewis 9, Davidson 9.

