Rangers find person shot at overlook

Authorities were investigating Friday after park rangers found a person at a Hot Springs National Park overlook suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The National Park Service said the shooting happened about 7 p.m. Thursday at the West Mountain Overlook.

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition as of Friday afternoon, the Park Service said.

Authorities haven't said what led to the shooting or if any arrests had been made.

The Park Service said in a statement that it doesn't believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety, though it closed a few trails in the area for a time.

The West Mountain Summit and all trails on West Mountain had been reopened by 4 p.m. Friday.

State Desk on 02/24/2019