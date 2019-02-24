Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK We Did in the third

BEST BET Golden Notion in the sixth

LONG SHOT Dan the Go to Man in the fourth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 0-9

MEET 46-163 (28.3 percentage)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

***ROYAL C has been racing competitively in stronger maiden races. She returns fresh for a winning stable and tipped her hand in a snappy workout just five days ago. FRIGID is dropping to the lowest maiden classification of her career, and she brings two-turn experience to the race. JUST FOR CASEY appears to be the speed of the speed, and she will lead as far as she can run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Royal C;Cabrera;Silva;8-5

2 Frigid;Richard;Petalino;9-2

5 Just for Casey;Eramia;Von Hemel;7-2

1 Hush Y'all;Thompson;Mason;9-2

7 Hareraising;Lara;Morse;8-1

3 Notorious Gal;FDe La Cruz;Compton;8-1

6 Angelic Warrior;Morales;Pitts;10-1

2 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

**REDNECK ATTACK finished a close third in his return from a freshening. He was claimed by a winning stable and switches to a leading rider. MEANBONE defeated $5,000 claimers just three races back at Churchill, and he exits a second-place finish over this track. MUNYAK crossed the wire a neck in front of the top selection in his return from a six-month layoff, and he keeps leading rider Ricardo Santana.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Redneck Attack;Cohen;Broberg;9-2

6 Meanbone;Mojica;Moquett;2-1

2 Munyak;Santana;Smith;5-2

8 Arch Revenge;Riquelme;Garcia;12-1

7 Sandhill Sammy;Morales;French;10-1

5 Hot Blooded Song;Canchari;Martin;10-1

3 Mostly Sunny;Borel;Altamirano;12-1

1 Hank's Alibi;Birzer;Hornsby;20-1

4 Stormin Away;Bridgmohan;Dixon;20-1

10 Euroway;Richard;Deatherage;20-1

3 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

****WE DID is wheeled back for $6,250 after a decisive front-running victory, which was his first race for trainer Robertino Diodoro. TASHREEH was caught inside the final furlong by a post-time favorite in a runner-up finish. The quick veteran has top connections and is a logical threat. DAVKA won three of his last four races at Woodbine, and he is properly spotted after taking on stronger starter allowance rivals on opening weekend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

13 We Did;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

4 Tashreeh;Vazquez;Asmussen;7-2

6 Davka;Mojica;McKnight;3-1

14 Greeleys Spirit;Bridgmohan;Mason;3-1

9 Drc All Inclusive;Santana;Villafranco;6-1

7 Magic Command;Cohen;Broberg;5-1

3 Mud Light;Lara;Morse;10-1

1 Zip 'n Sip;Cabrera;Ortiz;15-1

12 Mini Miles;WDe La Cruz;Quartarolo;12-1

10 Catanova;Rodriguez;Caldwell;15-1

8 Boalt Hall;Eramia;Martin;15-1

11 McQ;Richard;Petalino;20-1

5 Dos Cuernos;Morales;Lauer;12-1

2 Primal;Riquelme;Ruiz;20-1

4 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**DAN THE GO TO MAN finished full of run while easily defeating lesser starter allowance rivals Jan. 25. He earned a bullet work since and appears very good right now. GETOFFMYBACK recorded wins at Belmont and Aqueduct in 2018, and he ships from Delta after a sharp 4-length victory. TOASTING MASTER finished second in a pair of strong allowance races last fall at Remington, and he is spotted to win after an even effort in the King Cotton.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Dan the Go to Man;Cabrera;Ortiz;8-1

2 Getoffmyback;Mojica;Diodoro;6-1

1 Toasting Master;Eramia;Morse;2-1

4 No Funny Biz;Morales;Hawley;5-2

7 Hitters Park;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

3 Mandel;Valdivia;Kordenbrock;6-1

5 Hold On Angel;Sanjur;Haran;20-1

5 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $12,500

**HOT ITEM pressed the pace in a second third-place finish at the meeting. He was claimed by a winning stable and will appreciate a fast track. ZAEVION easily defeated a nonwinners-of-two field at Churchill, and he did win his 2018 debut last winter at Oaklawn. THERMISTOR is taking a slight drop in price after consecutive second-place finishes, and he is very quick and the one to catch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Hot Item;Bridgmohan;Mason;7-2

5 Zaevion;Satana;Moquett;5-2

2 Thermistor;Birzer;Caldwell;7-2

1 Blended Lute;Loveberry;Milligan;8-1

7 Gotta Curlin;Thompson;Duncan;5-1

9 Ameripoint;Rodriguez;Hall;12-1

3 Fried Baloney;Cabrera;Zito;10-1

6 Mahalo John;Vazquez;Prather;12-1

4 State of Charm;Richard;Cannon;30-1

6 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

**GOLD NOTION has a series of swift works leading up to his career debut, including a bullet gate drill Feb. 18. Trainer Brad Cox sports a good win percentage with first-timers. I'M BUSY set a fast pace before tiring late in a deceptively good fifth-place finish, and he has a license to improve with a kinder rating. PLUG AND PLAY is an unraced colt from the powerful stable of trainer Steve Asmussen. Three good, 5-furlong works suggest he is ready to contend at first asking.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Golden Notion;FDe La Cruz;Cox;7-2

5 I'm Busy;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

2 Plug and Play;Vazquez;Asmussen;9-2

7 Pyron;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

4 Majestic Jazz;Sanjur;Robertson;6-1

3 Majestic Day;Court;Fires;15-1

6 Waverunner;Mojica;Moquett;12-1

9 Forbetterorworse;Thompson;Sims;8-1

1 Twobirdsonestone;Morales;Lauer;20-1

7 Purse $85,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***CHOCOLATE MARTINI is a graded stake-winner who has competed in three consecutive Grade I races, and trainer Tom Amoss has won with two of his four Fair Grounds shippers. HOLD HER TIGHT was forwardly placed in a useful third-place finish, which she likely needed after a break of four months. HARBOR LIGHTS has not raced since July, but she has won both of her races in layoff situations.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Chocolate Martini;Bridgmohan;Amoss;5-2

7 Hold Her Tight;Thompson;Jones;7-2

1 Harbor Lights;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

4 First Alternate;Vazquez;Von Hemel;5-1

2 Mylady Curlin;FDe La Cruz;Cox;4-1

5 Summer's Indy;McMahon;Broberg;5-1

3 Awesome Gal;Eramia;Lauer;20-1

8 Kalalou;Cabrera;Moquett;20-1

8 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

**ONCEWEWEREBROTHERS has continued to train smartly since a fast maiden victory, and the lightly raced and talented gelding can repeat. BANO SOLO followed a sharp debut victory at Churchill with a competitive front-running effort in the Grade III Sanford, and the Steve Asmussen trainee figures to be stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. B P ROCKET contested the lead for 6 furlongs before tiring in a useful two-turn effort. He is back at a sprint distance, and he recorded a bullet 5-furlong workout Feb. 17.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Oncewewerebrothers;Cabrera;DiVito;8-5

4 Bano Solo;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

3 B P Rocket;Canchari;Van Meter;9-2

8 Market King;Court;Lukas;8-1

1 His Giant;Borel;Thomas;10-1

6 All Bizness;Elliott;Fires;12-1

7 Mr Midtown;Lara;Morse;20-1

5 Hide the Demon;Sanjur;Campbell;20-1

9 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

***BREAKING NEWS finished a close second in his career debut, despite racing wide and the rider losing his stick. He has recorded a strong subsequent work and switches to a leading rider. NIFTY crossed the wire less than 2 lengths behind the top selection, in spite of a slow start and wide trip. POWER END contested a moderate pace and continued well to the wire in a second-place debut at Fair Grounds, and he is likely to improve with the experience.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Breaking News;Cohen;Moquett;5-2

9 Nifty;Borel;Jones;5-1

3 Power End;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

2 Dominant Force;Elliott;Casse;9-2

1 Foxrun;Vazquez;Asmussen;6-1

4 Guitarzan;Birzer;Chleborad;10-1

7 Royal Daaher;Cabrera;DiVito;10-1

8 Honoring Major;Court;Fires;15-1

5 Escaped;Roman;Ellis;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Royal C appears difficult to beat in the first, so singling him in a double allows a player to spread out in the second. The sixth race starts a 50-cent Pick-4, and as many as five horses can win the maiden race. The seventh race is at least a two-horse race, and the eighth seems to come down to Oncewewerebrothers and Bano Solo. The ninth race is another contentious race, and spreading is the advice here.

Sports on 02/24/2019