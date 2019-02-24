Seat-back cameras on jets stir concern Alabamians halting spring-break revels

FILE- In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts aircrafts are seen at O"Hare International Airport in Chicago. Newer seat-back entertainment systems on some airplanes operated by American Airlines and Singapore Airlines have cameras, and it’s likely they are also on planes used by other carriers. American and Singapore both said Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, that they have never activated the cameras and have no plans to use them. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — City leaders in Alabama beach towns are vowing to crack down on drunken and disorderly beach-goers.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have long sought to bill themselves as family-friendly spring break destinations, Al.com reported.

In Orange Beach, Mayor Tony Kinnon warned that people who visit his town for spring break must behave or “you’re going to jail.”

“If you are looking for a party town, the city of Orange Beach is not it,” Orange Beach said in an advisory.

Orange Beach will use undercover officers and other resources to maintain order during the spring break season, Kinnon said. It’s an effort to combat increases in underage drinking, disorderly conduct and illegal drug use that the city typically sees during the spring break season, officials said.

In Gulf Shores, there will be a seasonal alcohol ban on public beaches. It will run from March 2 through April 28.

“We’re anticipating a little bit of an elongated spring break this year,” said Grant Brown, Gulf Shores’ director of recreation and cultural affairs. The schedules of various schools this year will mean that spring break activity will be more spread out, he said.

02/24/2019