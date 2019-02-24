Smart leads way as LSU holds on

BATON ROUGE -- Javonte Smart capped a career-best 29-point performance with a crucial rebound and go-ahead free throws in the final seconds, and No. 13 LSU outlasted fifth-ranked Tennessee 82-80 in overtime on Saturday.

Smart, a freshman who grew up near Baton Rouge, began to take over the game with about six minutes left in regulation, scoring 11 consecutive Tigers points to prevent Tennessee from pulling away.

Skyler Mays added 23 points, including a game-tying three with 1:16 left in regulation for LSU (22-5, 12-2 SEC), which pulled into a tie with Tennessee atop the SEC despite playing without its leading scorer, point guard Tremont Waters.

Admiral Schofield had 27 points and Grant Williams 18 for Tennessee (24-3, 12-2), which has lost two of three after spending about a month ranked first in the nation.

Waters was ruled out with an undisclosed illness shortly before the game, and the challenge only got tougher for LSU when starting forward Naz Reid committed two early fouls.

Reid never found his rhythm, missing all nine shots he attempted from the floor. He scored his only point when he hit the second of two free throws in the final minute of overtime.

But Smart, who was starting and primarily running the offense in Waters' absence, picked up the slack and helped LSU produce a tension and emotion-filled contest against a Volunteer squad that led most of the way. When Smart was fouled by Williams after securing a rebound with 0.6 seconds left, he waved to the frenzied crowd with both arms and pounded his chest, then calmly stepped to the line and sank the winning free throws.

Tennessee led for almost all of the second half until LSU tied it late and later took a brief lead in the final minute on Mays' free throws.

Williams tied it for Tennessee to help force overtime, and he put the Vols in front late in OT with a layup while he was fouled by Kavell Bigby-Williams.

But Bigby-Williams tied it with a putback with 6 seconds left.

Lamonte turner had a chance to win it for Tennessee, but the timing of his miss from three-point range was less than ideal for the Vols. A couple seconds remained as both teams scrambled for a long rebound. Smart came up with it before Tennessee's Williams collided with the Tigers' freshman and was called for the decisive foul.

In other SEC men's games Saturday, PJ Washington scored 24 points to lead No. 4 Kentucky over Auburn 80-53. Washington led three players in double figures and helped lead the Wildcats (23-4, 12-2) to a regular-season sweep of the Tigers (18-9, 7-7). Chuma Okeke led Auburn with 14 points. ... Breein Tyree had 17 points, Devontae Shuler added 16 and Terence Davis had 13 as Mississippi held off Georgia 72-71. Georgia (10-17, 1-13) opened the second half on a 14-2 run, taking a 43-51 lead on Jordan Harris' layup. Shuler hit a three-pointer with 1:22 remaining to put the Rebels (19-8, 9-5) up 72-69. Georgia's Nicolas Claxton made a jumper to finish the scoring with 1:02 to go. ... KeVaughn Allen scored 17 points, Keyontae Johnson added 13 and Florida overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half to beat Missouri 64-60. Florida (16-11, 8-6) started driving to the basket and getting to the free-throw line in the second half to turn the game around. Jordan Geist led the Tigers (12-14, 3-11) with 16 points. ... Kira Lewis Jr. scored 19 points and Alabama survived a big rally in a 68-61 victory over Vanderbilt, the Commodores' program-worst 15th consecutive loss. Lewis made 4 of 8 three-pointers for the Tide (16-11, 7-7). Simisola Shittu led Vandy (9-18, 0-14) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. ... Reggie Perry tied a career-high with 21 points, Quinndary Weatherspoon added 17 and Mississippi State rallied in the second half to beat South Carolina 76-61. The Bulldogs (20-7, 8-6) won their fourth consecutive game. A.J. Lawson led the Gamecocks (14-13, 9-5) with 18 points.

Sports on 02/24/2019