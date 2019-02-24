SOFTBALL

Gibson’s HR leads Razorbacks

Danielle Gibson of the University of Arkansas (9-4) hit four home runs in a 15-3, five-inning victory over Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Saturday night in the second game of a double-header in Fayetteville.

Gibson became the sixth player in NCAA history to hit four home runs in a game. She hit a solo home run in the first inning, a three-run home run in the second, a grand slam in the third and a two-run home run in the fourth.

She finished the game 4-of-4 with 4 runs scored and 10 RBI. Earlier in the day, Arkansas lost 3-1 to Drake.

BOXING

Golden Gloves set for Friday-Saturday

The Arkansas Golden Gloves Boxing Association and the North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Center will host the 80th Annual Arkansas Golden Gloves State Championship Tournament on Friday and Saturday at the North Little Rock Community Center.

Boxers, representing more than 20 Arkansas boxing clubs, will compete in the tournament. The champions from Saturday’s bouts will advance to the Mid-South Golden Gloves Tournament in North Little Rock on April 5-6 with champions from Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

The bouts begin at 6:30 P.M. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, call the Community Center at (501) 791-8541.

BASEBALL

Four-run eighth sinks UAPB

Abilene Christian (3-3) scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (1-5) 9-7 on Saturday in Abilene, Texas.

Trailing 7-5 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, Colton Eager pinch hit for Riley Donahue and doubled to center field to score Seth Watts and Kolby Claborn to tie the game. Four batters later, Dalon Farkas doubled down the left-field line to score Eager and Ryne Randle with the winning runs.

UAPB took a 7-5 lead in the top of the eighth on a three-run home run by Nick Kreutze.

Cole McKay (1-2) pitched the final 12/3 innings for the victory. Bryce Roesch (0-1) took the loss for UAPB.

Fiori’s home run lifts Bears

Cole Fiori hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift the University of Central Arkansas (2-2) to a 6-4 victory over Illinois State (3-1) on Saturday night at Bear Stadium in Conway.

JoshmarDoranledofftheninthwithawalkandwaserasedat second on Kolby Johnson’s fielder’s choice. Fiori then came up and sent Jackson Bronke’s delivery over the left-field wall.

Illinois State tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Joe Butler scored on Tyson Hays’ groundout.

Matthew Patton (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Bears. MEN’S BASKETBALL

SouthernArkansaslosesontheroad

East Central (Okla.) had five players score at least 10 points in a 77-69 victory over Southern Arkansas in Ada, Okla., on Saturday. Da’Ron King and Tylor Arnold led East Central (16-9, 13-7 Great American Conference) with 15 points while Jamey Woods had 14,

Camron Talley had 11 and Gerren Jackson had 10.

East Central shot 60 percent (30 of 50) from the floor while holding Southern Arkansas to 23 of 52 (44.2 percent) and East Central overcame a 35-22 rebounding deficit which led to a 13-5 deficit in second-chance points. East Central had 8 turnovers to

Southern Arkansas’ 17.

Devante Brooks led Southern Arkansas (18-8, 13-7) with 18

points and 6 rebounds. Draylan Perkins came off the bench to score 14 points and grab 3 rebounds in 18 minutes.

In other games involving in-state Division II teams, A.J. Jones scored 12 points to lead four players with at least 10 points as Northwestern Oklahoma State defeated Henderson State (17-9, 12-8) 69-54 in Alva, Okla. Andrew Clopton, David Thornton and Cole Jones scored 10 points for the Rangers (7-19, 5-15). Josh Jones scored 18 points for the Reddies. ... Kellen Manek scored 21 points and had 11 rebounds to Southeastern Oklahoma State (18-6, 14-6) to a 79-72 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello (15-11, 11-9) in Durant, Okla. Kevin Buckingham had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Southeastern Oklahoma. Marcus Gilbert led Arkansas-Monticello with 19 points and 5 rebounds and Austin Hardy had 18 point and 8 rebounds. ... Dishon Lowery and Antonio Wade scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma Baptist (14-12, 13-7) to a 94-65 victory over Harding (5-21, 3-17). Jordan West had 13 points and Adam Horn had 12 points for the Bisons. ... RJ Palmer and Noah Starkey scored 18 points each to lead Southern Nazarene (24-4, 17-3) to a 93-82 victory over Arkansas Tech in Bethany, Okla. Ramses Sandifer led Wonder Boys (10-16, 8-12) with 22 points. ... Kendarious Smith scored 34 points and had 12 rebounds to lead Ouachita Baptist (13-11, 10-10) to a 82-70 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State (4-22, 1-19) in Weatherford, Okla. Wesley Franklin added 17 points and 9 rebounds for the Tigers. Tre Evans led Southwestern Oklahoma with 24 points and 9 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Harding wins on the road

Carissa Caples finished with 32 points to lead Harding (19-7, 14-6 Great American Conference) to a 92-63 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday in Shawnee, Okla.

Caples shot 11 of 16 from the floor, including 7 of 11 on three-pointers. Cheyenne Brown added 20 points and 6 rebounds, Kellie Lampo added 14 points and 4 rebounds, and Kennedy Cooper had 14 points and 6 rebounds in 27 minutes coming off the bench.

Autumn Avina led Oklahoma Baptist (10-16, 6-14) with 21 points.

In games involving in-state Division II teams, Irene Perez finished with 15 points to lead Southern Nazarene (15-11, 14-6 GAC) to a 72-59 victory over Arkansas Tech (12-14, 9-11) in Bethany, Okla. Hannah Villines had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Arkansas Tech. ... Briley Moon scored 13 points and grabbed 7 rebounds and Alix Robinson had 12 points and grabbed 6 rebounds to lead Southeastern Oklahoma State (13-11, 11-9 GAC) to a 53-40 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello in Durant, Okla. Jaida Harden led Arkansas-Monticello (6-19, 5-15) with 14 points. ... Lakin Presiner scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead East Central (Okla.) (19-7, 14-6) to a 65-27 victory over Southern Arkansas (2-24, 1-19) in Ada, Okla. Olivia McWilliams and Erin Brinkley finished with 5 points for the Lady Muleriders. ... Bailey Brown finished with 28 points and 4 rebounds to lead Northwestern Oklahoma State (12-15, 9-11) over Henderson State (17-9, 12-8). Pink Jones led Henderson State with 16 points. ... Hailey Tucker finished with 28 points and 6 rebounds to lead Southwestern Oklahoma State (25-1, 20-0) to a 101-62 victory over Ouachita Baptist (7-19, 5-15) in Weatherford, Okla. Madison Brittain led Ouachita Baptist with 15 points.