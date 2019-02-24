Police Beat

Student arrested in campus robbery

A Philander Smith College student was robbed in a campus parking lot Friday night, according to Little Rock police.

The 20-year-old victim told police that an 18-year-old fellow student approached him about 7:30 p.m., pointed a gun at him and demanded his property, the report states.

The student alerted campus security and Little Rock police. Campus security officers located the suspect, identified as Nick Hill, on campus about noon Saturday and detained him for police.

Hill was in the Pulaski County jail Saturday night, facing charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property. He is scheduled to appear in court March 4.

Tennessean faces store theft count

A man was arrested Friday evening after trying to steal an item from a Home Depot by taking it off the shelf and returning it to customer service for store credit, according to a Little Rock police report.

Demetrius Mitchell, 49, of Bartlett, Tenn., was arrested at the store at 11 Mabelvale Plaza Lane and faces a theft-of-property charge, police said.

He had been released from the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday night, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Metro on 02/24/2019