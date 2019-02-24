Texas Tech wallops Kansas; now 2nd in Big 12 standings

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 91, NO. 12 KANSAS 62

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Jarrett Culver made a layup, a fast-break dunk and a three-pointer in less than a minute early on for No. 14 Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders were just getting started in an overwhelming victory over No. 12 Kansas, whose Big 12 title streak could be in serious jeopardy with only four games to play.

"They got on us early when we were up there and didn't look back," Culver said. "That's what we did tonight."

Culver, the hometown player for Texas Tech, scored 26 points and was one of six Red Raiders to make multiple three-pointers in a 91-62 victory Saturday night that gave them sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings.

That first three-pointer by Culver started a string of five consecutive threes -- by five different players -- to put the Red Raiders (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) ahead by double-digits to stay. When Davide Moretti made their eighth three with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half, it was already 37-17 -- the first time this season Kansas trailed by 20. Tech made 16 three-pointers overall and led by as many as 33 points.

"Obviously, Kansas didn't play their best game tonight, but I think you have to give us a lot of credit," Coach Chris Beard said. "We were dialed in and we were really excited about the opportunity to play in a meaningful game like this in late February."

Texas Tech took over sole possession of second place in the Big 12, one game behind Kansas State (21-6, 11-3). The Red Raiders have won five in a row since their 16-point loss at Kansas three weeks ago when the Jayhawks led throughout.

Kansas (20-7, 9-5), which has won the last 14 Big 12 titles, plays its Sunflower State rival Monday night. The Jayhawks have to win then to avoid falling three games behind with only three games to play.

"Coach talked about the next game and getting ready for K-State," said Dedric Lawson, the only Kansas player in double figures with 14 points. "You can't get this one back, so we're just looking forward to the next one."

It was the most lopsided Big 12 loss for the Jayhawks since an 86-53 loss at Oklahoma State on Feb. 7, 2000. That was more than three seasons before Bill Self became their coach.

"I think we did show up ready. I just think we played bad, and I think they played great. They were terrific," Self said. "They'd beat anybody in the country tonight."

In other Top 25 men's games Saturday, Freshman forward RJ Barrett scored 30 points to lead No. 1 Duke in a 75-65 victory over Syracuse. ... Zach Norvell Jr. scored 25 points, Rui Hachimura added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 2 Gonzaga beat BYU 102-68. ...De'Andre Hunter scored 19 of his career-high 26 points after halftime, and No. 3 Virginia rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 18 Louisville 64-52. ... Caleb Martin scored 24 points and No. 6 Nevada avoided losing consecutive games for the first time this season, beating Fresno State 74-68....Cameron Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for No. 8 North Carolina, and freshman Nassir Little scored 18 points as they defeated No. 16 Florida State 77-59. ... DeJon Jarreau scored 17 points, Corey Davis Jr. added 15 and No. 9 Houston won its 11th consecutive with a 71-59 victory over South Florida.... Sam Hauser had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Sacar Anim scored 18 points for No. 11 Marquette as they beat Providence 76-58. ... Matt Haarms scored 17 points and Grady Eifert beat the shot clock for two huge baskets down the stretch for No. 15 Purdue as they held on to beat Nebraska 75-72. ... Kouat Noi had 20 points with 13 rebounds and TCU ended a three-game losing streak by surprising No. 19 Iowa State 75-72. ... Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 22 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 20 Virginia Tech beat Notre Dame 67-59. ... Brad Davison scored 16 points, D'Mitrik Trice and Ethan Happ added 14 points apiece and No. 22 Wisconsin held off Northwestern 69-64.... Balanced offense, stellar defense and good shooting propelled No. 23 Kansas State over Oklahoma State 85-46. ... Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points, while Bruno Fernando had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 Maryland beat Ohio State 72-62.

Sports on 02/24/2019