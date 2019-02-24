Trump picks Arkansas governor for council post

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been selected by President Donald Trump as co-chairman of the Council of Governors.

The Republican governor assumed his new role with the Council of Governors when the council met Friday in Washington, D.C., where Hutchinson also has been attending the year's National Governors Association winter conference.

The Council of Governors was created by the National Defense Authorization Act in 2008 and was formally established by executive order in January 2010, according to Hutchinson's office. The council allows governors and key federal officials to address matters pertaining to the National Guard, homeland defense and defense support to civil authorities.

In July 2018, Trump appointed Hutchinson to a two-year term on the 10-member council.

Hutchinson had served as undersecretary for border and transportation security at the Department of Homeland Security under then-President George W. Bush.

"As our nation faces increasing national security threats, this Council is an important partnership between the states and the federal government to strengthen our homeland defenses," Hutchinson said in a news release. "It has been an honor to serve on the Council over the past six months, and it will be a privilege to represent Arkansas as a co-chair for the remainder of my term."

