Turning into a grumpy old woman

I’m not sure when I crossed the line over to grumpy old woman, but I’m afraid it’s happening. People annoy me in roundabouts, stores, movie theaters and the gym.

It’s been about 10 years since I joined the fitness center at the university where my husband teaches, and there are pros and cons.

First of all, I get a discount, so that’s nice. If I went on a regular basis, I would actually get my money’s worth. The hours aren’t perfect because it opens later on the weekend than I’d like.

I’m a morning person, so that’s when I prefer to go on the weekdays after I actually sleep all night and can get up in time. I am in full makeup, even at 6 a.m., and I go to my office right afterward. Someone recently asked me if I showered at the gym, and I explained that I don’t work out hard enough to sweat.

I see people working with trainers there, and I admire them. It probably would do me good to have someone to hold me accountable and suggest the right exercises. Instead, I just try to eavesdrop on them and get some tips for free.

Since I joined this facility, it has been remodeled. It’s beautiful. And instead of all the treadmills being in front of mirrors, like they used to be, the ones I use are in front of huge windows. This lets me see a nice view instead of how jiggly I look when I’m walking.

Of course, since this is on a college campus, there are a lot of young, in-shape kids all over the place. I say kids, because at 55, that’s what they are to me.

It could be my imagination, but I feel like the staff double-checks the batteries on the automatic external defibrillators when they see me coming in the door. And I’m good with that.

The gym is an interesting place to people-watch. Just seeing the tattoos people have is fascinating. I try not to stare, but you wonder what was going through some people’s minds when they made their decisions on what to permanently place on their bodies.

There is a dress code at this facility. What amazes me is the times I see people break it. People are not allowed to wear sleeveless shirts or tank tops that show too much skin. But more than once I’ve seen someone — almost always a guy — come in with less material than a Kardashian would wear to an awards show. The other day, I was shocked to see the strip of material that a guy wore as a shirt. It was like he thought he was Adam Levine at the Super Bowl.

First of all, it was 30 degrees outside. Second of all, does he really think the rest of us want to see that?

I saw an employee talking to him, which made me happy.

The music is sometimes too loud, or I don’t like the employees’ choice of radio station that day. I have on occasion asked a student employee if the music could be turned down. I got some cool wireless earbuds for Christmas, so I can listen to my ’70s rock or podcasts now. Sometimes, though, the music is so loud I can’t even hear my earbuds.

I went early one day last week, but I had to leave because I got a phone call. I don’t want to be that person that you can hear talking on the phone all across the gym.

I’m sure there were people who were glad to see the annoying, grumpy, staring old woman leave.

