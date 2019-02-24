Higher education notebook

Former coach Holtz to visit, talk at UCA

Retired college football coach and commentator Lou Holtz will speak at the University of Central Arkansas next month, according to a news release from the university.

Holtz will speak at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Reynolds Performance Hall, and will speak separately with the school's student-athletes, the release said.

The event is free for UCA students and costs $15 for other adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased in advanced at uca.edu/Reynolds, at the box office or by calling UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012.

Holtz coached several teams during his career, most notably at the University of Notre Dame, where his team won a national championship in 1988 after going 12-0. He also coached at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville from 1977 to 1983 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

He has written several books on sports and has served as a college football analyst for several years, including with ESPN. He now hosts two weekly college football shows on SiriusXM Radio, along with a golf show.

UCA's new trustee signs in at meeting

The University of Central Arkansas welcomed a new trustee this month.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Terry Fiddler of Conway to the board at the end of January.

The board met for the first time this year on Feb. 15.

Fiddler has served on the university's foundation board, Reynolds Performance Hall community advisory board, the Purple Circle board and the President's Club.

He attended the university and graduated in 1970 before attending the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry, where he earned his doctorate in dental surgery in 1973, according to a UCA release. He retired from dentistry in 2016 after practicing in Conway.

Fiddler also was a member of the Conway School District Board of Education for 20 years.

SAU student gets spot on NCAA panel

A Southern Arkansas University student-athlete will serve on the NCAA Division Academics Requirement Committee as a Division II student-athlete representative, according to a university news release.

Olivia Faught is a member of the National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the SAU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

The committee "reviews and votes on new academic legislation as well as addressing academic issues within the NCAA," according to the release.

Faught is a junior sports management major from Alma. She competes on the university's golf team. Faught wants to work in athletic administration, specifically an athletic department.

Her NCAA committee term runs through January. The committee meets virtually and by phone, and Faught will travel to NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis twice this year and attend the national convention in January.

Miss UAPB is voted in as Campus Queen

Miss University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has won Ebony Magazine's Campus Queen competition for historically black colleges and universities, according to a news release from the school.

Angelica Perkins of Hot Springs is a business finance major with a 3.9 grade-point average, the release said. Perkins is an honors program scholar, has served as public relations director for the Student Government Association, helped start a campus recycling program and co-chaired the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority community outreach committee.

Perkins hopes to become an international business lawyer, according to the university.

Ebony readers voted online for four months on 10 Campus Queen finalists. This is the third time a Miss UAPB has represented the campus in the competition.

