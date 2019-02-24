Wet-road crashes leave 4 people dead

At least four people, including two youths, were killed and at least seven people were injured in crashes on wet roads Friday across Arkansas.

In Carroll County, two youths died and four more were injured when the vehicle they were in left a county road at high speed and crashed into some trees, authorities said.

The six, all boys, were traveling on Carroll County Road 219 near Berryville shortly before 5 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

The boys were in a 2004 Hyundai, the report says. The injured, including the driver, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Berryville and Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville for treatment, the report states. The ages of the boys weren't released.

In east Arkansas, Donald Douglas Mannings, 55, of Wilmot was killed in a crash about 1:55 p.m. Friday. Mannings was driving south on U.S. 65 near the Drew and Desha county line when his 1994 Lincoln hydroplaned and skidded into the northbound lane, troopers said.

A 2005 GMC truck traveling north struck Mannings' vehicle in the front driver's side. A passenger in Mannings' vehicle and the driver of the GMC were injured, authorities said. The two were transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff and Delta Memorial in Dumas for treatment.

In Lawrence County, a passenger in a 2008 Mercury Sable traveling north on U.S. 63 died just after 3 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2012 GMC truck.

Callie Green, 77, of Walnut Ridge was killed. The car's driver, 78-year-old Chester Green, was injured and taken to St. Bernards Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to police reports.

