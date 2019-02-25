President promises Fourth of July gala

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Sunday promised a July Fourth celebration on the National Mall this summer like no other, complete with a presidential address, fireworks and entertainment -- in a city that already hosts an annual concert and fireworks there.

"HOLD THE DATE!" Trump tweeted shortly before 8 a.m. "We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called 'A Salute To America' and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!"

It was initially unclear if the festivities Trump alluded to would complement or compete with the existing celebration on the Mall that has been held for decades. There also are no details on who would pay for it.

"While no final decisions have been made, we continue to work on creating a Salute to America program that will bring Americans from all over the country together in celebration of our great nation," National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said in an email, raising the question of whether "Salute to America" had been this year's theme all along. "For specific questions regarding the content of the president's Tweets, please contact the White House."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Trump, who has asked for a military parade similar to France's Bastille Day, has reveled in pageantry and rally-style events throughout his presidency. But his Fourth of July announcement struck some as politicizing a national holiday celebrated by Americans of all stripes and political persuasions.

"Every year, Washington, D.C., celebrates the 4th of July with a handful of parades, a matinee baseball game at Nationals Park, a Folklife Festival on the Mall and neighborhood cookouts in all 8 wards," said LaToya Foster, a spokesman for Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. "The day culminates with music and fireworks stretching from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall. Like you, we are still assessing what will be different this year, but we know these celebrations only truly salute America when they are inclusive, diverse and welcome all."

