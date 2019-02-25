Arkansas House, Senate pass ballot initiative bills

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' Senate and House have passed separate but identical bills which would change the way wording for ballot initiatives and constitutional amendments are reviewed and certified.

The bills passed Monday would give the Board of Elections Commissioners instead of the attorney general the power to certify submitted proposals after all signatures are gathered and submitted. They also increase the punishment for petition fraud.

Critics from both sides of the political spectrum say the bills would make it harder for the public to submit petitions because it can be prohibitively costly to gather signatures for ballot measures which may not be certified.

But supporters say the bills will add transparency to the initiative proposal process.

At least one of the bills needs to be approved by both chambers.