Arkansas House, Senate pass ballot initiative bills

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:03 p.m. 1comment

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' Senate and House have passed separate but identical bills which would change the way wording for ballot initiatives and constitutional amendments are reviewed and certified.

The bills passed Monday would give the Board of Elections Commissioners instead of the attorney general the power to certify submitted proposals after all signatures are gathered and submitted. They also increase the punishment for petition fraud.

Critics from both sides of the political spectrum say the bills would make it harder for the public to submit petitions because it can be prohibitively costly to gather signatures for ballot measures which may not be certified.

But supporters say the bills will add transparency to the initiative proposal process.

At least one of the bills needs to be approved by both chambers.

  • Knuckleball1
    February 25, 2019 at 4:40 p.m.

    Of Course the Crooks and Thieves are going to make it hard to get anything on the ballot they don't approve of.
    Hang on to your hats it is only going to get worse with the current group in charge.
