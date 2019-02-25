Arkansas man found dead after motorhome fire extinguished

Westside Eagle Observer/JANELLE JESSEN Firefighters stand outside of a motorhome in Decatur which was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (Feb. 24, 2019). A Decature man died in the fire.

DECATUR — An Arkansas man was killed Sunday in a motorhome fire in Decatur, officials said.

The Decatur Police Department was dispatched to 403 Rooster Street at approximately 10:40 a.m. because of a reported fire in a motorhome parked behind the house, according to a news release from the Decatur Police Department.

When police arrived, people were attempting to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher and water hoses from the home. They said they believed a man was still inside the motorhome.

When the Decatur Fire Department extinguished the flames and entered the motorhome, they found one victim who was later identified as 41-year-old Ronnie Spence of Decatur, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.