Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man found dead after motorhome fire extinguished

by Randy Moll | Today at 10:27 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Westside Eagle Observer/JANELLE JESSEN Firefighters stand outside of a motorhome in Decatur which was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (Feb. 24, 2019). A Decature man died in the fire.

DECATUR — An Arkansas man was killed Sunday in a motorhome fire in Decatur, officials said.

The Decatur Police Department was dispatched to 403 Rooster Street at approximately 10:40 a.m. because of a reported fire in a motorhome parked behind the house, according to a news release from the Decatur Police Department.

When police arrived, people were attempting to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher and water hoses from the home. They said they believed a man was still inside the motorhome.

When the Decatur Fire Department extinguished the flames and entered the motorhome, they found one victim who was later identified as 41-year-old Ronnie Spence of Decatur, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT