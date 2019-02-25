As meeting closes, pope vows to confront abuse

Pope Francis celebrates Mass in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace on Sunday to conclude his conference on clerical sexual abuse. The four-day meeting drew some of the world’s highest-ranking Catholic leaders and included testimony from abuse victims.

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis closed out his conference on preventing clergy sex abuse by vowing Sunday to confront abusers, end the cover-ups by their superiors and prioritize the victims of this "brazen, aggressive and destructive evil."

But his lack of a concrete action plan to hold bishops accountable when they failed to protect their flocks from predators disappointed survivors, who had expected more from the first-ever global Catholic meeting of its kind.

Francis delivered his remarks at the end of Mass in front of 190 Catholic bishops and religious superiors who were summoned to Rome after recent abuse scandals created a credibility crisis in the Catholic hierarchy and in Francis' own leadership.

"Brothers and sisters, today we find ourselves before a manifestation of brazen, aggressive and destructive evil," the pope said.

At the start of the four-day conference, Francis called for "concrete and effective measures" to contend with the problem. And though some of the Vatican's hand-picked speakers described their proposals in detail, most of the follow-through will have to come in the months and years ahead, if at all. Several U.S. bishops pledged Sunday to improve their own guidelines at a June meeting.

In a sign of some new measures being taken, the Vatican announced that it would soon issue a new law creating a child-protection policy for the Vatican City State, which would cover the Holy See bureaucracy.

The Associated Press reported last year that the headquarters of the Catholic Church had no such policy, even though it insisted in 2011 that local churches have one and told the United Nations five years ago that a policy for Vatican City was in the works.

"It's not like there is an enormous diffusion of these crimes inside Vatican City State or the Curia," said the Rev. Federico Lombardi, the gathering's moderator. "But since we insist that we need laws and rigorous procedure [elsewhere], they should also exist where we are and in our institutions, starting with the Vatican City State."

In his final remarks at the gathering, Francis noted that the vast majority of sexual abuse happens in the family. And he offered a global review of the broader societal problem of sexual tourism and online pornography, in a bid to contextualize what he said was once a taboo subject.

But he said the sexual abuse of children becomes even more scandalous when it occurs in the Catholic Church, "for it is utterly incompatible with her moral authority and ethical credibility."

Francis summoned the bishops from around the world to the four-day meeting to impress upon them that clergy sex abuse and cover-ups aren't just a problem in some countries but a global problem that threatens the mission of the Catholic Church.

Francis offered an eight-point pledge of priorities going forward, calling for a change in the church's defensive mentality and a vow to never again cover up cases. Victims, he said, must take center stage while priests must undergo a continuing path of purity with the "holy fear of God" guiding the examination of their own failures.

"If in the Church there should emerge even a single case of abuse -- which already in itself represents an atrocity -- that case will be faced with the utmost seriousness," he said. "Indeed, in people's justified anger, the church sees the reflection of the wrath of God, betrayed and insulted by these deceitful consecrated persons."

Francis said the church would "spare no effort to do all that is necessary to bring to justice" anyone who has committed the "crimes" of abuse. But he did not mention a zero-tolerance policy, favored by many Catholics, that would force priests found guilty of child abuse to be removed automatically from ministry. Though some countries, including the United States, have such zero-tolerance guidelines on the books, it is not an across-the-board church practice.

Francis did propose one concrete step going forward, saying he wants to change church law governing child pornography. Currently the church only considers it a "grave delict" -- or a crime handled by the Vatican office that processes sex-abuse cases -- if the child in question is under age 14. Francis wants to raise the age to 18 to cover all minors.

While some participants said the event would prove to be a turning point, many survivors said it had amounted to a training seminar that skirted key decisions and raised points that should have been obvious years ago.

"I don't think we can rely on the institution to clean up its act," said Peter Saunders, a British sex-abuse survivor and former member of Francis' commission on the protection of minors.

"I have been waiting for seven years for all of this to change," Italian survivor Alessandro Battaglia said. "There are people who have been waiting for 30 years that all this will change. Why don't they start with something concrete like removing the bishops who cover up?"

U.S. survivor Peter Isely, of the victim advocacy group Ending Clergy Abuse, said the pope didn't go far enough.

"There is nothing in his remarks about releasing documents that demonstrate the truth of how they are and have been covering up child sex crimes," he said. "So what that is, is secrecy. So, if he is against secrecy about cover-ups, on Monday morning, we would be seeing those archives and criminal evidence released."

STEPS IN U.S.

In a statement issued Sunday, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said the U.S. church would go forward with ideas "in communion with the Holy See" and consider them at a meeting in June.

"Achieving these goals will require the active involvement and collaboration of the laity," DiNardo said.

Prelates in the United States have pushed for new ways to regulate the behavior of bishops in the wake of abuse revelations about recently defrocked former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who rose through the ranks of the faith even as rumors swirled about his behavior.

The Vatican in November stopped the U.S. bishops at their annual meeting from voting on new steps to hold bishops more responsible in abuse cases. A Vatican cardinal later indicated, in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, that there were problems with the U.S. proposals. But some American Catholics say the Vatican thwarted a potential improvement of the U.S. church's anti-abuse guidelines.

One American bishop, Shawn McKnight, of Jefferson City, Mo., who was not in Rome, called the gathering a "cathartic moment for the global church."

McKnight and Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, who have both been vocal about holding top church leaders accountable, said Sunday in separate telephone interviews that the conference smoothed the path for the U.S. church to pass concrete measures when the American bishops meet again in June.

"I think we can look at what was proposed last November, flesh it out, recognize how it relates not only to our local situation but to the whole church and then put something together that will probably be better thought out, and will do more good in the long run," Lori said. "I wasn't happy in November that we couldn't do what we attempted to do, but I'm now hopeful we will do the job better come June. That's my hope and prayer. That's the signal we're getting from Rome."

Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield and Trisha Thomas of The Associated Press and by Chico Harlan and Michelle Boorstein of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/ALESSANDRA TARANTINO

Sex-abuse survivors and members of an activist group stand Sunday just outside St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican to listen to Pope Francis speak during the Angelus noon prayer.

