AT THE POST

DAY 19 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5,750

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,365,228

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $420,751

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,944,477

WEDNESDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:20 a.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Mahoning Valley, 11:45 a.m.; Sam Houston, noon; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.; Turf Paradise, 1:55 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 4:30 p.m.; Penn National, 5:05 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:25 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m. (NOTE Live racing resumes on Thursday.)

SUNDAY'S STARS

David Cabrera won three races to improve his season total to 11 victories in 121 starts. Cabrera rode Dan the Go to Man ($4.20, $3.00 and $2.40) to victory in the fourth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.65; Oncewewerebrothers ($3.60, $2.60 and $2.10) in the eighth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.42; and Royal Daaher ($28.60, $10.00 and $4.40) in the ninth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.72. Ricardo Santana extended his lead in the jockey standings to 26 victories in 110 starts with victories in the fifth and sixth races. He rode Zaevion ($7.80, $5.00 and $3.20) in the fifth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.42; and Pyron ($11.80, $4.80 and $3.80) in the sixth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.93.

James DiVito won the eighth and ninth races, improving his trainer season totals to 6 victories in 12 starts.

Sports on 02/25/2019