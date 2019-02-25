The World in Brief

A plane operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines is shown Sunday after its emergency landing at an airport in Chittagong.

Bangladeshi killed after hijack attempt

A Dubai-bound flight made an emergency landing in southeast Bangladesh on Sunday after a man attempted to hijack the plane, authorities said.

The man, described by authorities as a "terrorist," was fatally shot by military commandos who stormed the plane after it landed at an airport in Chittagong, an official said.

The flight, operated by state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines, took off from Dhaka, the country's capital, just after 4:30 p.m. local time but had to make the emergency detour just 40 minutes and 150 miles later, officials said.

More than 140 passengers and seven crew members were on the Boeing 737-800 jet, and all were safely evacuated, a Bangladesh air force air vice marshal said at a news conference.

The suspect, an unnamed Bangladeshi man believed to be 25, threatened the pilot and demanded to talk to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, army Maj. Gen. Matiur Rahman said.

Authorities said they surrounded the aircraft and, after a brief standoff, captured the man. Rahman said the military commandos fired at him only after he shot at them when asked to surrender.

"We tried to talk to him, but he took an attacking position. Our commandos had to move swiftly. They took action. He was brought out injured, but later died," Rahman said.

In drill, Iranian sub fires cruise missile

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran launched a cruise missile from a submarine for the first time during an ongoing annual military drill in the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported Sunday.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported on the Sunday launch and released an image of a green submarine on the surface of the water launching an orange missile. It said other submarines have the same capability. It did not provide details on the missile's range.

State TV showed a video of the launch in which a missile fired from a submarine hit a predetermined target. Adm. Hamzeh Ali Kaviani, spokesman for the drills, said "by achieving various types of sub-surface missile and torpedoes, we have completed our chain of defensive power under water."

Also on Sunday, the chief of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division, Gen. Amirali Hajizadeh, said enemies of Iran have failed to sabotage the country's missile program. "They were trying to carry out sabotage in part by exploding missiles in the air, but they failed to do anything since we had predicted and secured" the program, he said.

Iran frequently touts its military arsenal, much of which is manufactured locally because of international sanctions.

Cubans vote on updated constitution

HAVANA -- Cubans voted Sunday on a new constitution that expands recognition of private property and updates a Soviet bloc-era charter for the socialist nation.

The new document, which had been tweaked after a series of public consultations, maintains control by the Communist Party, but adjusts the nation's legal system to account for years of greater opening to small-scale private enterprise and closer ties to Cuban emigrants abroad.

Passage of the measure was assured, despite opposition by some evangelical Christian leaders upset that the document opens the possibility for eventual legalization of gay marriage.

Lines stretched from schools used as polling places on Sunday after days of heavy official promotion for a "Yes" vote and less prominent opposition sentiment expressed on social media sites recently opened to a broader range of Cubans.

Islandwide consultations led to numerous changes in the document, notably omitting an article that would have legalized gay marriage. But evangelicals were alarmed that it seems to open the way for eventual legalization by omitting the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman.

The document also would create the post of prime minister, promote cooperatives and recognize dual citizenship.

U.S. airstrikes kill 2 Somali militants

JOHANNESBURG -- The United States military says it has killed two al-Shabab extremists in four airstrikes in Somalia.

The attacks eliminated checkpoints and facilities used by al-Shabab to collect taxes to fund their violent campaign in Somalia, said a statement Sunday from the U.S. Africa command.

"In addition to creating enhanced security, airstrikes help to disrupt al-Shabab operations and the network while preventing future attacks by this terrorist group," said Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Gregg Olson, U.S. Africa Command director of operations.

According to the statement, two airstrikes on Saturday hit the Kunyow Barrow area, about 155 miles southwest of the capital, Mogadishu. Another strike was in the Awdeegle area, about 31 miles west of Mogadishu, and a fourth was near Janaale, about 46 miles southwest of Mogadishu.

No civilians were injured or killed in the attacks, said the statement.

With these four airstrikes, the U.S. military has carried out at least 16 such airstrikes this year in Somalia against al-Shabab, the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa and which is linked to al-Qaida.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his wife, Lis Cuesta, wait at a polling station in Havana on Sunday before casting their votes on the country’s new constitution.

A Section on 02/25/2019