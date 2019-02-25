Colombia adds to bridge security

An anti-government protester carries materials to add to a burning roadblock Sunday as he and others face off with Venezuelan National Guardsmen at Santa Elena de Uairen on the nation’s border with Brazil.

CUCUTA, Colombia -- Venezuelan migrants helped clean debris Sunday from a bridge where troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro a day earlier fired tear gas at activists trying to deliver humanitarian aid in violent clashes that left two people dead and some 300 injured.

Colombian President Ivan Duque reinforced security around two bridges near the border city of Cucuta and ordered them closed for 48 hours to allow for the cleanup effort.

He said acts of "barbarism" committed by Maduro's troops in blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid required a forceful international response -- something that could come as early as today. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence travels to the Colombian capital for an emergency summit today on Venezuela with foreign ministers from more than a dozen mostly conservative Latin American and Caribbean states.

"Yesterday the dictatorship sealed its moral and diplomatic defeat before the eyes of the world," said Duque after surveying damage on the Simon Bolivar bridge. Below the concrete roadway, a group of Venezuelan migrants were removing metal barriers normally used to guide foot traffic across the bridge that had been thrown into the Tachira River during Saturday's mayhem.

Maduro is blocking the U.S.-backed aid that is meant to weaken his control over the country and to enhance the standing of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized by more than 50 countries as the nation's legitimate ruler.

As night fell Saturday, Guaido refrained from asking supporters to continue risking their lives trying to break through the government's barricades at the Colombian and Brazilian borders.

But he did make one last appeal to troops to let the aid in. He also urged the international community to keep "all options open" in the fight to oust Maduro, echoing comments by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which has hinted that it may be prepared to use military force.

"How many of you National Guardsmen have a sick mother? How many have kids in school without food," he said, standing near a warehouse in Cucuta where 600 tons of mostly U.S.-supplied boxes of food and medicine have been stockpiled. "You don't owe any obedience to a sadist ... who celebrates the denial of humanitarian aid the country needs."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the U.S. will continue to pressure Maduro until he understands his days are "numbered."

Pompeo said on Fox News Sunday and CNN's State of the Union that the Trump administration will continue to support Guaido. Pompeo declined to rule out U.S. military force as an option, but he added, "There's more sanctions to be had, there's more humanitarian assistance I think that we can provide."

Julio Borges, the exiled leader of congress who is Guaido's ambassador to the Lima Group, urged a military option. "We are going to demand an escalation of diplomatic pressure ... and the use of force against Nicolas Maduro's dictatorship," he said Sunday.

Resting at the foot of the Simon Bolivar bridge as work crews in Colombia began removing debris left by the unrest, Claudia Aguilar said she would support a military invasion but worries it would lead to more bloodshed.

The 29-year-old pregnant mother of three said she crossed illegally into Colombia on Sunday to buy a bag of rice and pasta for her family after Maduro ordered a partial closure of the border two days earlier.

"We're with fear, dear God, of what will happen," she said. "More blood, more deaths. The president of Venezuela does whatever he wants."

Throughout a turbulent Saturday, as police and protesters squared off on two bridges connecting Venezuela to Colombia, Guaido made repeated calls for the military to join him in the fight against Maduro's "dictatorship."

Colombian authorities said more than 100 soldiers answered his call and deserted their posts, though most were lower in rank and didn't appear to dent the higher command's continued loyalty to Maduro's socialist government.

For weeks, the Trump administration and its regional allies have been amassing emergency food and medical supplies on three of Venezuela's borders with the aim of launching a "humanitarian avalanche." It comes exactly one month after Guaido, in a direct challenge to Maduro's rule, declared himself interim president at an outdoor rally.

The 35-year-old lawmaker has won the backing of more than 50 governments around the world, but he's so far been unable to cause a major rift inside the military -- Maduro's most important remaining plank of support in a country ravaged by hyperinflation and widespread shortages.

International leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, are appealing for the sides to avoid violence. But at least two people were killed and another 21 injured in the town of Santa Elena de Uairen, near the border with Brazil, according to local health officials.

Late Saturday, Guaido tweeted that the day's events had prompted him to "propose in a formal manner to the international community that we keep all options open to liberate this country which struggles and will keep on struggling."

A Section on 02/25/2019