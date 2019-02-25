Crash kills 94-year-old Arkansas woman, police say

A 94-year-old woman was killed after the pickup she was in collided with a truck Sunday afternoon in northeast Arkansas, police said.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Arkansas 18 and Lake Street in Manila, a northeastern Arkansas city some 35 miles east of Jonesboro.

Officials identified Katharina McGrew, 94, of Manila as the pickup's passenger. She suffered fatal injuries after the pickup went through a stop sign and into the path of a tractor trailer, according to a police report.

The pickup driver — 80-year-old Dale McGrew — was taken to a Jonesboro hospital with unknown injuries.

Police noted clear and dry conditions at the time of the wreck.

At least 57 people have died in traffic crashes this year in Arkansas, including 19 so far in February.