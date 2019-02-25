Eruption adds acres to Hawaiian island Mississippi River flooding predicted Man gets $21M for wrongful conviction Seafood firm recalls 50 tons of catfish Texas company recalls 50 tons of catfish

Jeremy Smith of Chippewa Falls, Wis., works his way through the snow Sunday to clear the sidewalk in front of a business in downtown Eau Claire.

Eruption adds acres to Hawaiian island

HILO, Hawaii -- Scientists measuring the thickness of Kilauea volcano's newest lava flows have said molten rock added as much as 180 feet of lava to parts of the Big Island last year. New land created in the ocean reaches as high as 919 feet.

The U.S. Geological Survey released the data last week along with a preliminary map of the flows, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported.

The volcano's latest eruption began last May in a residential area called Leilani Estates in Puna. It destroyed more than 700 homes before lava flows started petering out in August.

The lava buried nearly 14 square miles of existing land. It added about 875 acres of new land to the island where molten rock flowed offshore.

Much of the new data was collected by unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters when the lava was flowing last summer, said Janet Babb, a geologist with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Scientists had to collect some data later because some spots were too remote for drones to reach or too dangerously infested with so-called laze plumes for helicopters to fly to. Laze forms when hot lava hits the ocean, reacts with sea water and sends hydrochloric acid and steam laced with fine glass particles into the air.

Mississippi River flooding predicted

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri towns along the Mississippi River and its tributaries should brace for the prospect of potentially serious flooding this spring, in large part because of an unusually snowy winter to the north.

The National Weather Service office in suburban St. Louis released its spring flood outlook for eastern Missouri and a portion of southern Illinois. The outlook cites a high risk of major flooding along the Mississippi, Missouri and Illinois rivers.

Hydrologist Mark Fuchs said snowpack and soil moisture levels are unusually high in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. As that snow melts when the weather warms, much of the water ends up in the Mississippi and the rivers that feed into it.

Even an average amount of spring rain could cause major flooding.

"The bottom line is rainfall," Fuchs said in an interview. "If we get a decent amount of rainfall this spring, the odds of significant flooding along the Mississippi in particular are really high."

The flood outlook uses statistical models based on decades of data collected from along the rivers. Fuchs' evaluation looked only at the region covered by the weather service office near St. Louis.

Minor flooding is "a virtual certainty" at Missouri points that include Hannibal, Louisiana and Clarksville. St. Louis has a 91 percent chance of minor flooding, a 77 percent chance of a moderate flood and a 44 percent chance of a major flood, Fuchs said.

Man gets $21M for wrongful conviction

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- The city of Simi Valley has reached a $21 million settlement with a man wrongly imprisoned for nearly 40 years in the killing of his 24-year-old girlfriend and her 4-year-old son.

Craig Coley was released in 2017 after he was pardoned by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, who said DNA evidence and re-investigation proved Coley's innocence.

Simi Valley officials said Saturday that the agreement would mitigate long, costly and unnecessary legal proceedings, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"While no amount of money can make up for what happened to Mr. Coley, settling this case is the right thing to do for Mr. Coley and our community," City Manager Eric Levitt said in a statement. The city will pay about $4.9 million and the rest is expected to be paid by insurance and other sources.

The state last year approved a separate, nearly $2 million payment for Coley. He is now 71.

Coley spent 39 years behind bars after he was wrongly convicted of killing Rhonda Wicht of Simi Valley and her son in 1978.

Texas company recalls 50 tons of catfish

HOUSTON -- A Houston-based seafood company is recalling more than 50 tons of wild-caught catfish because the products were produced, packed and distributed without federal inspection.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the recall involves 60-pound brown cardboard boxes containing "River Catfish Wild USA." Fulton Seafood Inc. of Houston shipped the products to retailers throughout Texas.

The fish were produced on various dates between Jan. 1, 2018, and Thursday. Upon arriving at retailers, the fish was removed from the boxes and placed in the stores' seafood display cases.

The agency says the problem was detected on Tuesday when a federal investigator performing surveillance in a cold-storage facility observed products bearing no federal inspection marks.

The agency says no adverse reactions to consuming these products have been confirmed. Consumers who purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Rather, they should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

A message left with a Fulton spokesman wasn't immediately returned Sunday.

