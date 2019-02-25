French executive is released by Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency said Sunday that the country has released a French business executive detained for nearly four months.

The report quoted the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Bahram Ghasemi, as saying Iran released Nelly Erin-Cambervelle, a 59-year-old executive from the island of Martinique, who was in jail for entering the country illegally.

Ghasemi said the French national was released “in recent days,” according to the report, which did not elaborate.

Last week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France was in touch with Iran to improve conditions for Erin-Cambervelle, who was arrested in October on the Iranian Persian Gulf island of Kish.

France co-signed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and is working to keep it alive despite the U.S.’ withdrawal in 2018.

A Section on 02/25/2019