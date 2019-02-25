Governor: Trump likely '20 nominee

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will probably withstand Republican primary challenges and win renomination for the 2020 election, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday.

Hutchinson, a two-term Republican and former U.S. attorney, doesn't foresee fallout from the Russia investigation derailing the Trump presidency, he said.

Hutchinson made his comments during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press and in a subsequent interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Appearing on the morning news show, Hutchinson portrayed Trump as well-positioned among Republicans.

"Obviously in our system of democracy and in our party, anybody's free to make the challenge. Sometimes it's a more difficult environment than others. In this case, with President Trump's record, with what he's accomplished, it would be very difficult for somebody to mount a successful challenge at this point," Hutchinson said.

Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, the Libertarian Party's 2016 vice presidential nominee, has returned to the Republican Party and is exploring a presidential bid.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is also considering a Republican primary challenge. He told CBS News last week that the incumbent looks "pretty weak in the general election."

Hutchinson predicted that Trump will sweep aside any GOP opposition.

"There's people who criticize President Trump because we don't like his style," Hutchinson said on Meet the Press, but to unseat an incumbent, "it's about policy and what you've accomplished."

Trump's list of achievements is impressive, Hutchinson said.

"What he's done in terms of increased border security and the court [appointments], deregulat[ion], more authority to the governors, in terms of de-emphasizing North Korea as a problem and resolving that, he's had tremendous success," Hutchinson said. "That's the record that he would present in a primary. It would be difficult for anybody to challenge that."

The television appearance came as Hutchinson and others met for the annual winter meeting of the National Governors Association in Washington.

As chairman of the group's Education and Workforce Committee, he helped lead a Sunday panel discussion titled: "Beyond the Classroom: A Roadmap to Education Innovation."

During opening remarks, Hutchinson highlighted Arkansas' computer coding programs, its reading initiative and a new law raising minimum teacher salaries in the state.

"These are initiatives that give us the foundation that we need in education in our state," Hutchinson told the audience.

Earlier, Hutchinson also heard a presentation by former America Online CEO Steve Case and was "picking up ideas as to how we can better engage and encourage the innovation and technology community to expand in our state," he said.

The governor's agenda included a White House visit Sunday evening and a question-and-answer session with the president today.

The likelihood of a second term for Trump wasn't discussed during Hutchinson's appearance on the national news program.

Asked by the Democrat-Gazette whether the president is likely to win a second term, Hutchinson didn't make any predictions.

"It's too early to be able to read the tea leaves," Hutchinson said. "There's some unfinished business that he's got to resolve such as the trade negotiations and the concern about tariffs, but I expect some good news about that in the coming weeks, with China in particular. So he's got a strong record to run on and we'll see how the politics develop."

Before then, Trump will probably face some sort of primary challenge, Hutchinson said. "It's likely but I don't at this point see that as a threat to his presidency or to his nomination," he said.

In his interview with the Democrat-Gazette, Hutchinson also downplayed the risks posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

"No one knows 'til you get the report," he said. "My thought is that there's not going to be anything in the report that will be effective in showing Russian collusion or other offenses that would, as you said, derail the presidency."

Hutchinson also faced questions on Meet the Press about the Mueller probe.

The governor, also a former congressman, served as a Republican House manager -- essentially a prosecutor -- during President Bill Clinton's Senate impeachment trial.

The current special counsel's report is unlikely to include a "specific itemization of crimes that could constitute an impeachable offense" like the report released by independent counsel Kenneth Starr in the late 1990s, he said. (Starr's report had listed what it called "eleven possible grounds for impeachment.")

Before interviewing Hutchinson, Meet the Press played video of Hutchinson from the impeachment proceedings in which he had defined "obstruction of justice."

"It is simply any corrupt act or attempt to influence or impede the proper functioning of our system of justice. It is a criminal offense, a felony, and it has historically been an impeachable offense," Hutchinson told the U.S. Senate on Jan. 14, 1999. "The obstruction of justice is of great consequence and significance to the integrity of our nation when committed by anyone, but particularly by the chief executive of our land: The president of the United States."

Ultimately, the Senate did not consider Clinton's conduct grounds for removal, Hutchinson reminded Meet the Press on Sunday.

Convicting a president for obstruction of justice isn't easy, he noted.

"The American public, they look at any charge against the president of the United States with great scrutiny, as they should, so it's a very high bar," he added.

Under the special counsel statute, Mueller is unlikely to classify particular presidential actions as impeachable offenses, Hutchinson noted.

It's also uncertain how much of Mueller's report will eventually be released.

The special counsel statute, passed in the wake of the Clinton impeachment trial, requires him to give the attorney general a confidential report explaining his "prosecution or declination decisions." The attorney general -- not the special counsel -- decides which details should be publicly disclosed.

Hutchinson said lawmakers should attempt to find "a bipartisan way" to "deal with the Mueller report, both in terms of what should be disclosed, the timing of the disclosure, as well as what's the next steps."

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., who also appeared on the segment, said Hutchinson's "optimism" about finding a bipartisan path forward had made him "sort of chuckle."

Though pessimistic about the chances for success, Himes said Hutchinson is "absolutely right" about the need for a bipartisan approach.

"Everything about this has become political. The way to end that, of course, is for the truth to be out there," he added. "Everyone in this country needs to know what happened, and then we decide where to take it from there."

The 1999 footage made it "a rather nostalgic morning," Hutchinson later told the Democrat-Gazette.

Asked how things have changed over the past two decades, he said, "Regretfully, it's hard to imagine, but it seems to have gotten more partisan, more divided and harder to bridge those divides."

Republicans and Democrats should at least try "to come together and talk about how these hard issues are handled. It's important to have those conversations. Sometimes, they break apart, but if you don't try, you'll never get there or even have a possibility of it," he said.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (right) speaks Friday along with DHS Director Cindy Gillespie about changes in the juvenile justice system, including the closing of two treatment centers.

A Section on 02/25/2019