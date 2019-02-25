Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in LR

A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene in Little Rock on Saturday night, authorities said.

Earl Jones of Little Rock was crossing the street west at 4400 S. University Ave. just before 7:30 p.m. when he was hit by the vehicle that left before officers arrived, a preliminary report stated. According to authorities, Jones died at the scene.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the case, Lt. Michael Ford said.

Conditions were described as clear and dry when Jones was struck.

