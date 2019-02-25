Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic Legislature Paper Trails Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Irwin wins vault at USA meet

by Bob Holt | Today at 2:16 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Andrew Irwin of Arkansas celebrates after he cleared the bar for a personal record while competing in the pole vault during the Tyson Invitational Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015, at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville. - Photo by Andy Shupe

Irwin wins vault at USA meet

Andrew Irwin, who is from Mount Ida and won two NCAA pole vault titles at the University of Arkansas, cleared 19 feet, 3/4 inches to win at the USA Indoor Championships in New York on Saturday. He missed three attempts at 19-5½.

Nikki Hiltz, an All-American at Arkansas last year, took fifth in the mile in 4:32.50. Former Razorback Megan Zimlich cleared 14-3½ in the pole vault to finish tied for seventh.

-- Bob Holt

Sports on 02/25/2019

Print Headline: Irwin wins vault at USA meet

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT