Andrew Irwin of Arkansas celebrates after he cleared the bar for a personal record while competing in the pole vault during the Tyson Invitational Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015, at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville. - Photo by Andy Shupe
Irwin wins vault at USA meet
Andrew Irwin, who is from Mount Ida and won two NCAA pole vault titles at the University of Arkansas, cleared 19 feet, 3/4 inches to win at the USA Indoor Championships in New York on Saturday. He missed three attempts at 19-5½.
Nikki Hiltz, an All-American at Arkansas last year, took fifth in the mile in 4:32.50. Former Razorback Megan Zimlich cleared 14-3½ in the pole vault to finish tied for seventh.
-- Bob Holt
Sports on 02/25/2019
Print Headline: Irwin wins vault at USA meet
