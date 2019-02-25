Irwin wins vault at USA meet

Andrew Irwin, who is from Mount Ida and won two NCAA pole vault titles at the University of Arkansas, cleared 19 feet, 3/4 inches to win at the USA Indoor Championships in New York on Saturday. He missed three attempts at 19-5½.

Nikki Hiltz, an All-American at Arkansas last year, took fifth in the mile in 4:32.50. Former Razorback Megan Zimlich cleared 14-3½ in the pole vault to finish tied for seventh.

-- Bob Holt

Sports on 02/25/2019