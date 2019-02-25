Everything Chad Morris said previewing spring practice

Follow along for live updates as Arkansas football coach Chad Morris provides team updates ahead of the start of spring practice:

Chad Morris

– Excited to get back on the field on Friday. Transitioning to our second quarter. This is our Championship Monday, and we introduce the second quarter this week. Been very pleased with the second winter conditioning under Trumain Carroll. There is a noticeable difference in our guys' bodies.

– We're at the next step in developing our culture. In Year 1 you teach culture and now we're taking the next step. Year 2 you start the transformation into how to live the culture. I want to build something that's going to last, and to do that there has to be structure that has to be instilled.

– Team bonding has been evident entering the second quarter. We're becoming a closer football team. You go through a coaching change, people are learning each other and it's hard to do things in a short amount of time. We were intentional in doing that - bonding - every single day.

– The 'earn everything' mentality, from coaches to players to water girls and guys, everyone took the approach on it. To watch guys earn their gear back and hold each other accountable was great to see.

– Emphasis on our second spring: Want to become more fundamentally sound in all three phases. That's a big net, big umbrella, but in the big scheme of things you have to be able to execute the little things at a very high level.

– Very excited to have Barry Lunney Jr. as our special teams coordinator. I know it's a collective effort and all catches will be involved in special teams, but Barry will head up special teams. Daniel Da Prato has been successful everywhere he's been. Excited about his energy and what he brings to this program. He's a great man with a great family. His father is a longtime coach. Have to create a positive culture on special teams and it begins with me and flows down.

– Kenny Ingram is a great man who brings far more to this program than just a football coach. He fits what we need, and I'm excited about his background and his positivity. He's a former high school coach, legendary coach in Memphis, which is part of our footprint in recruiting. Played for Steve Caldwell, so there was a connection there. Excited to see how he develops his players on and off the field.

– Bringing back a core group defensively. Sosa Agim, TJ Smith, Scoota Harris. Those guys really stood out in conditioning work. We also have a group of talented young guys like Myles Mason, Joe Foucha, Bumper Pool and others. We have to have a great spring out of those guys.

– Eric Gregory has been a standout in watching him work out. He's a physical presence. Mataio Soli has adapted well and moves well. Devin Bush and Greg Brooks have been impressive and are guys we expect to contribute immediately.

– We have to create and expand our offensive identity offensively. I'm passionate about that. We have to get this offense right. We weren't productive last year in any way, shape or form last year. We have to get back to our identity.

– Having all of our quarterbacks here is going to help us. What we've seen already from the time we got here in January to now is far in advance of where we've been.

– Offensive line depth: Had one week since we've been here where we've had 10 offensive linemen in practice. We're creating competition. Newcomers and guys who have experience with us gives us a good mix.

– Skill players and receivers: We brought in Shamar Nash, Trey Knox and those guys have brought competition and energy. I've seen several returning guys have to elevate their game even more. Sense of urgency is apparent in the receivers room. That's what you want.

– Running backs: Rakeem Boyd will not participate in spring ball, TJ Hammonds is not on the team.

– That wraps up Morris' opening comments.

– On Hammonds: He's just not on the team right now. That's kind of where we're at. If he's going to play somewhere else, I don't know about that.

– Don't have a clue who's going to take the first snap at quarterback this spring. Haven't even planned that out yet. All the quarterbacks have welcomed Ben Hicks in and he's been able to teach them about different reads and things. He's coaching the other quarterbacks and other receivers when they're throwing on their own.

– Position changes: We're going to move Jordon Curtis to running back with Boyd also out with injury. Chase Harrell to tight end, and that should be all the moves.

– Our main No. 1 focus this spring offensively is going to be fundamentals, but we don't want to hurry up to mess up. I don't want our players to think they have to play so fast that they're not focusing on fundamentals.

– Offensive line: We want to be able to promote, demote, hire and fire at any given moment. It's going to allow for some competition, and that raises your sense of urgency. The quicker we can get to our five the better, but we have to develop fundamentals. I don't need nine focuses, I need one focus.

– Injuries this spring: In no contact jerseys with be TJ Smith, Hayden Henry, Kirby Adcock (hip) and Audrey Horn (toe).

– We're depending on Scoota Harris a lot. He is moving better than I've ever seen him right now.

– Early enrollees: We slowly brought them in and that went well. Current players have done a great job welcoming them in with open arms.

– Justice Hill will go through spring football. I've met with him and talked with him and it'll be at the position we both feel he can contribute. I've left it up to him. Corner, receiver, running back, whatever. Any time you can have a guy and an athlete like him on your team it helps. It'll probably be right before spring break before he comes out. Justice and Mike Anderson have talked a little bit, but they'll talk more after the season.