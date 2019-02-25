Mayor: LR residents, police in need of trust

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said Sunday that he wants to set up an independent civilian police review board and a police accountability task force to help establish trust between the Police Department and the community.

He made the remarks on Twitter and at a news conference in which he and interim Police Chief Wayne Bewley discussed police-community relations in the aftermath of an officer-involved shooting Friday that resulted in a motorist's death.

Scott said the relationship between Little Rock and law enforcement officials is in need of repair, and he believes two measures will help mitigate the problem.

"[An] independent civilian oversight through the creation of the Little Rock Civilian Review Board; and the Little Rock Police Accountability Task Force," Scott said in a social media statement after Friday's officer-involved shooting. "The latter is designed to conduct a comprehensive review of how our officers interact with every community in Little Rock, and the former designed to ensure that our law enforcement remains accountable and responsive to our residents moving forward."

Referring to Friday's shooting, the mayor said at Sunday's news conference: "In the aftermath of an incident like this, emotions will rightly run high. But the Little Rock I know and love has seen difficult days before and emerged a better, stronger city as a result. I expect nothing less this time around."

Officer Charles Starks was on patrol shortly after 11 a.m. when he spotted a vehicle that had been flagged as stolen in a parking lot at 12th Street and Rodney Parham Road, police said in a news release Saturday.

When Starks conducted a traffic stop, the driver, 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire, refused Starks' direction to get out of the black 2018 Nissan Altima, police said.

Blackshire stopped the vehicle but then accelerated and hit Starks, who opened fire and shot Blackshire, police said. Blackshire died at the scene. A female passenger in Blackshire's vehicle was not injured, authorities said.

"Shots were fired simultaneously as he was being hit by the car," Bewley said Sunday. "I do not know at this point how many times [Blackshire] was hit."

Starks, 30, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries and was released Friday night.

A man who was driving on 12th Street during the shooting had his vehicle hit by a stray bullet, said a police report.

"Starks was the only one who fired shots in this incident," Bewley said. "Of course, we are always concerned when officers are firing their guns in highly populated areas."

Starks has been a Little Rock officer since Aug. 12, 2013, police said. He has been placed on administrative leave.

An investigation is ongoing, and the incident was captured on the patrol car's dashboard camera, Bewley said.

Scott said the situation is a tragedy, and he offered his personal condolences to the Blackshire family.

"The Blackshire family has our assurances that this matter will be fully investigated," Scott said at the news conference. "In the spirit of fairness and recognition of the incredibly difficult and tragic circumstances of this incident, I extended the same promise to officer Starks' family and the Little Rock Police Department."

This is the second officer-involved shooting this month.

Officer Bryce Cobb was on patrol on Feb. 17 in the area of West 28th and Longcoy streets when he conducted a "subject stop" involving a man, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes said in a news release.

During the interaction, the man pulled a handgun and fired shots at Cobb while trying to flee, Barnes said. Cobb returned fire.

The gunman dropped the weapon and disappeared into some woods, Barnes said.

Tyler Deshawn Ashford, 18, was arrested in the incident.

Bewley said police always dispatch backup officers during stops, but "they don't always get there simultaneously as when they are dispatched," Bewley said.

Scott said he felt the need to hold a news conference in relation to Friday's shooting. He didn't say whether it would be something he would do for every officer-involved shooting.

"I can't speak on the future," Scott said.

