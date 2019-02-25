Mine left by ISIS kills 20 Syria workers

DAMASCUS, Syria -- A land mine left by the Islamic State group struck a van packed with workers in eastern Syria, killing more than 20 of them, Syria's state news agency said on Sunday. The agency earlier reported that 24 people were killed.

The Syrian Arab News Agency said the explosion on Sunday morning near the central town of Salamiyeh was caused by explosives left behind by the militants when they controlled the area. A mine exploded in a nearby area earlier this month, killing seven people.

The Syrian Arab News Agency said the workers hit by Sunday's blast were on their way to pick desert truffles.

The Islamic State group has been driven out of virtually all the territory it once held in Syria and neighboring Iraq, but the extremists left behind countless bombs and booby traps, and large areas have yet to be cleared.

Islamic State fighters are now cornered by U.S.-backed Syrian forces in a small area near the Iraqi border.

An estimated 300 Islamic State militants are besieged in the village of Baghouz, hemmed in by the Euphrates River and the U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-led militia spearheading the fight against the Islamic State after an intense push since September. Thousands of civilians have fled the area held by the extremists in recent weeks.

The presence of so many civilians -- and possibly senior members of the militant group -- in Baghouz has surprised the Syrian Democratic Forces and slowed down the expected announcement of the extremist group's territorial defeat.

Also Sunday, a Syrian Kurdish official denied that the Syrian Democratic Forces had handed over scores of Iraqi Islamic State fighters to neighboring Iraq.

The foreign affairs official in the Kurdish-led administration, Abdulkerim Umer, who is in charge of handing over foreign fighters, said there has been no contact with the Iraqi government over the issue and no Iraqi nationals whether fighters or family members have been handed over.

He said all hand-overs had happened through his office, adding that they included an American woman and four children, two Sudanese, an Indonesian family and Chechens and Russians.

He said there are more than 800 foreign fighters in northeastern prisons, which don't include the latest foreign fighters detained in recent weeks after leaving the village of Baghouz.

"Everyone is evading their responsibilities," he said. The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, "is a burden on the international community. Their presence in our community doesn't mean they are not a danger still."

He warned that any chaos or vacuum in eastern Syria or a new wave of violence could "lead to their escape and they will once again constitute a danger to the international community and us."

Umer said that in addition to those in detention there are also thousands of family members living in camps, and as many as 2,000 foreign children "if not rehabilitated, they are potential terrorists and a danger to the international community."

Umer's comments came a day after two Iraqi security officials said Baghdad received on Saturday custody of a second batch of 150 Iraqi Islamic State fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Iraqi officials said the Syrian Democratic Forces has told authorities in Iraq it has captured 650 Iraqi militants in the fighting for Baghouz and handed over 150 in the first significant transfer to Iraq.

More than 30,000 people who left the last Islamic State-held areas have arrived at the al-Hol camp in Syria's northern Hassakeh province in the past few weeks, raising the overall population of the camp to almost 42,000.

The Syrian Arab News Agency and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reported that several gas cylinders exploded in al-Hol, wounding at least 14 people and causing a huge fire late Saturday. The Syrian Arab News Agency said the wounded were taken for treatment in nearby hospitals.

