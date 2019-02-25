Monday recruiting tidbits: Offseason notes, visit list grows

Several future Arkansas Razorbacks are seeing gains in weight and in the weight room during the offseason while numerous potential Hogs are planning to visit Fayetteville in the near future.

Arkansas offensive line signee Beaux Limmer, 6-5, 290 of Tyler, (Texas) Tyler Lee recently did two reps of 360 pounds on the bench press. He's added 20 pounds since the end of his season.

Razorback tight end signee Hudson Henry, 6-5, 230 of Pulaski Academy did two reps of 315 pounds on the bench press last week along with 315 in the power clean.

Arkansas preferred walk-on receiver John David White, 5-11,175, 4.50 of Pulaski Academy has increased his bench press from 255 to 275. He has a goal of 315 before reporting to Fayetteville this summer.

Defensive tackle Michael Reese, 6-4, 260 of Nashville, (Tenn.) Cane Ridge said he'll visit the Hogs on March 30. He has offers from Arkansas, Vanderbilt and others.

Arkansas defensive line signee Collin Clay of Oklahoma City Putnam City said he's gained 20 pounds since the end of the season and now weighs 276 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame. He has a 315-pound bench press and is nearing 500 on the squat. He said he's added the weight with strawberry protein shakes along with eating chicken, eggs and fruit.

Arkansas offensive line signee Dylan Rathcke, 6-5, 290 of Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab is working out with Garry Frank, who's reportedly recognized as the strongest powerlifter in the world. He benched pressed 926 pounds in 2006.

Tight end Richard Hunt, 6-7, 232 of Memphis (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian said he'll probably visit Arkansas on March 30. He has a preferred walk-on offer from the Hogs.

Arkansas preferred walk-on offensive lineman Logan Kallesen, 6-4, 285 of Shiloh Christian placed second in the Class 4A state wrestling championships in the 285-pound weight division. This was his first year to participate in the sport.

Tentative list of more than 40 prospects expected to visit Arkansas on March 9:

2020 LB Martavius French- Memphis Whitehaven- Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and others

2020 LB Bryson Eason- Memphis Whitehaven- Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee and others

2020 RB Isaiah Jacobs- Owasso, Oklahoma- Arkansas, Ole Miss and others

2020 RB Sevion Morrison - Tulsa Edison- Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri and others

2020 WR JJ Hester- Tulsa Washington- Arkansas, Michigan, Georgia and others

2020 Ath.Chris Harris- Dumas

2021 RB Kylin James- Dumas

2021 WR Cody Jackson- Richmond, (Texas) Foster- Arkansas, LSU, Michigan and others

2020 TE Brandon Frazier- McKinney,(Texas) McKinney North- Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State and others

2020 LB Jay Harris - Pearland, (Texas) Shadow Creek- Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma State and others

2020 WR Ze’Vian Capers- Alpharetta, (Ga.) Denmark- Arkansas commitment

2020 DE Kevon Billingsley- St. Louis Parkway North- Arkansas, Alabama, Florida and others

2020 RB Jaden Hullaby- Dallas Bishop Dunne- Arkansas, Florida, Colorado and others

2021 ath. Landon Hullaby- Dallas Bishop Dunne- Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State and others

2020 OL Javion Cohen- Phenix City (Ala.) Central- Arkansas, South Carolina, Ga. Tech and others

2020 OL Joshua Jones- Phenix City (Ala.) Central- Arkansas, Kentucky and others

2020 WR Caleb Medford- Henderson, Texas- Arkansas, Missouri and others

2022 RB Isaiah Broadway- Carrollton, (Texas) Hebron- Arkansas, Baylor and others

2020 TE Allen Horace- Crockett, Texas- Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Nebraska and others

2020 CB Devonte Nelson- Memphis University School- Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others

2020 CB Myles Slusher- Broken Arrow, Okla.- Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma State and others

2020 Ath. Blayne Toll- Hazen- Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and others

2020 OLB Catrell Wallace- Bryant- Arkansas, Oklahoma State. Virginia and others

2020 DE Jashaud Stewart- Jonesboro- Arkansas, Houston and others

2020 WR Collin Sullivan- Round Rock, Texas- Arkansas, Baylor, Oregon and others

2021 DE Landon Jackson- Pleasant Grove, Texas- Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M and others

**2020 QB Chandler Morris- Highland Park- Arkansas, Oklahoma, Clemson and others

2020 CB Dajeun Gibson-Murfreesboro, (Tenn.) Blackman- Arkansas, South Carolina and others

2020 Trent Pullen- Waco Connally- Baylor, LSU, Colorado and others

2020 OL Chris Morris- Memphis Freedom Prep Academy- Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others

2020 OL Ty'kieast Crawford- Carthage, Texas- Baylor commitment

2020 WR Ja’Lynn Polk-Lufkin, Texas- Baylor, Illinois and others

2020 S Jerrin Thompson-Lufkin, Texas- Arkansas, TCU, LSU and others

2020 QB Mike Wright- Atlanta's Woodward Academy- Arkansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky and others

** 2020 TE Elijah Yelverton- Dallas Bishop Dunne- Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona State and others

2021 WR Latrell Neville- Missouri City Willowridge-Arkansas, LSU, Ohio State and others

2021 Ath. Billy Bowman- Denton Ryan- Arkansas, Notre Dame, Baylor and others

2020 RB Frank Brown Jr. -Houston (Texas) Sterling- Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and others

2020 RB Jay'Veon Sunday- Waco Connally- Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado and others

2022 QB Quinn Ewers- Southlake Carroll HS- Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio State and others

2020 Ath. Kris Abrams-Draine- Spanish Fort, Ala.- Arkansas, LSU, Florida and others

2021 WR Deion Smith- Jackson-Ms. Provine- Arkansas, Ole Miss and others

2020 RB Chris “Deuce” Vaughn- Round Rock, (Texas) Cedar Ridge- Arkansas, Missouri and others

** 2020 OL Ray Curry Jr. - Memphis White Station- Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia and others

** Possibility