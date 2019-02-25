Murder suspect arrested after colliding with deputy's vehicle on Arkansas highway; victim's wife was with him, sheriff says

Robert Baker and Christopher Farmer are shown in these booking photos from the Johnson County sheriff's office.

A Johnson County man wanted for murder was captured Sunday after the Chevrolet pickup he was driving collided with a deputy's vehicle and landed in a ditch along Arkansas 352 near Hartman.

Robert Wayne Baker, 29, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the Feb. 15 shooting death of Christopher Farmer of Hartman.

Christopher Farmer's wife, Jackie Farmer, was in the pickup with Baker, said Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens. She was arrested on a preliminary charge of hindering apprehension.

Det. Johnny Gonzales said Jackie Farmer had clothing and personal items with her at the time of her arrest, "like she was going on a trip."