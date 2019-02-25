On Friday, President Donald Trump received two “honors,” but he probably won’t be displaying the shiny trophies in the Oval Office. A big winner at the 39th annual Golden Raspberry Awards (or “Razzies,” as the anti-Oscars event is commonly known), the president garnered a pair of the golden fruit-shaped awards, for worst actor and worst screen combo (for appearing alongside “his self-perpetuating pettiness,” according to a nomination announcement in January). Trump garnered the Razzies for Dinesh D’Souza’s conservative documentary Death of a Nation and Michael Moore’s liberal documentary Fahrenheit 11/9. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway snagged a Razzie for worst supporting actress in the Moore documentary. In its YouTube announcement video, the awards show, which honors the worst achievements in Hollywood, apologized for the president’s absence. “We’re sorry Mr. Trump has left the building,” intoned the announcer. “Accepting on his behalf is his [best friend forever].” The video then cut to archival footage of Russian President Vladimir Putin thanking a crowd. Trump has received Razzie honors before. In 1991, at the height of his New York fame, Trump won the worst supporting actor trophy for his role in Ghosts Can’t Do It, a romantic comedy starring Bo Derek and Anthony Quinn about a dead husband whose ghost tries to persuade his wife to kill a young man so he can possess the body.

Actor Terrence Howard, who plays the father of Jussie Smollett’s character on Empire, has expressed support for his fellow cast member amid allegations that Smollett staged a racially motivated, anti-gay attack on himself. Howard, who plays music mogul Lucious Lyon on the Fox television series, took to Instagram and posted a video of Smollett holding a giggling baby boy with the message: “All your lil homies got you... We love the hell outta you.” The post on Saturday came a day after Empire producers announced that Smollett’s character, Jamal Lyon, would be removed from the final two episodes of the season, saying the cast and crew were affected and that the move was made “to avoid further disruption on the set.” The series, which is on a midseason break, returns March 13 with nine episodes. Seven episodes were already completed before Smollett was charged last week with felony disorderly conduct, accused of filing a false police report. Police say Smollett, who is black and gay, claimed two masked men attacked him last month in downtown Chicago, hurling slurs and looping a rope around his neck. Investigators say he planned the hoax, soliciting the help of a friend and the friend’s brother, because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. Smollett denies the allegations.

Photo by AP

