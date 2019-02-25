In The News

Rando Kartsepp, Robin Sillamae and Erki Vali, Estonia construction workers, rescued what they thought was a desperately swimming dog in the nearly frozen Parnu River but were shocked to learn that the animal was a year-old male gray wolf, one of only about 200 still in the wild in Estonia.

Eric Webb, a police sergeant in Moss Point, Miss., was awarded a medal after he saved a distraught woman from jumping more than 200 feet off an Interstate 10 bridge into the Pascagoula River.

Bob Buckhorn, the mayor of Tampa, Fla., had his Twitter account hacked, the Tampa Bay Times reported, with the hacker posting several racial tweets, pornographic images and a bomb threat against Tampa International Airport.

Maria Teresa Venegas, the former owner of Jenny’s Deli in Newark, N.J., received a two-year prison sentence and must pay $888,487 in restitution after pleading guilty to a scheme in which she gave customers cash for their food stamps.

Logan Procell, 25, a high school chemistry teacher from Noble, La., pleaded guilty to trying to persuade an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl into having sex and sending her sexually explicit photos, with federal prosecutors saying the two exchanged more than 1,600 texts.

Michael D’Avanzo, 25, a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy who pleaded no contest to driving more than twice the 25 mph speed limit in a Delray Beach, Fla., neighborhood, causing a crash while off duty that left a woman in a coma for more than a month, was fined $500 and had his driver’s license suspended for three months.

m Clarence Jackson Crutchfield, 50, was able to slip through the rear window of a patrol car but was not as ccessful with his handcuffs and was still wearing them as bracelets when he was captured two days later, according to the sheriff’s office in Lincoln County, N.C.

Judith Smith of Bayonne, N.J., a park ranger at the Fort Wadsworth recreation area in Staten Island, N.Y., who was furloughed during the partial government shutdown, has claimed a Pick-6 lottery prize worth $29.5 million, officials said.

Shana Emmert, who was pet sitting for her niece, is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Dusty the Turtle, which she thinks wandered into the desert near Roswell, N.M., after a windstorm knocked open a gate on the 100-pound tortoise’s backyard pen.