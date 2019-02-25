GOLF

Yang wins in Thailand

Amy Yang won the LPGA Thailand for the third time after holding off Minjee Lee by one stroke on Sunday. Yang, from South Korea, carded a final-round 65 and a 22-under-par 266 at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi for her fourth overall LPGA Tour victory. Despite lightning stopping play for 50 minutes and a rain delay later in the round, Yang emerged from a three-way tie with Lee and Carlota Ciganda with a birdie from the fringe of the green on the par-3 16th to regain the lead at 21 under. Yang, who earned $240,000 of the $1.6 million purse, is expected to move from No. 37 to No. 2 in the Race to the CME Globe following the victory.

Trainer victorious

Martin Trainer won the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 5-under 67 at windy Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Rio Grande for a three-stroke victory over four players. Trainer birdied four of the last 10 holes to finish at 15-under 273. Trainer earned $540,000 along with a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption to the PGA Championship, but didn't get an invitation to the Masters in the event played opposite the World Golf Championships' Mexico Championship. Third-round leader Aaron Baddeley shot a 72 to tie for second with Daniel Berger (66), Roger Sloan (67) and Johnson Wagner (69).

TENNIS

Tsitsipas wins Open 13

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched his first title of the year and second of his career after beating 50th-ranked Mikhail Kukushkin 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the Open 13 final on Sunday at Marseille, France. The 20-year-old Greek had 14 aces and won 84 percent of his first-serve points against the 31-year-old Kazakh, whose only title was nine years ago on indoor hard courts at the St. Petersburg Open in Russia. Tsitsipas did not drop a set in winning the Open 13 title.

BASKETBALL

Stringer exhausted

Rutgers Coach C. Vivian Stringer, who earlier this season posted her 1,000th victory, is taking off the rest of the regular season on the advice of her doctors because of exhaustion. The announcement Sunday by the Big Ten Conference school came three days after the Hall of Famer missed a game at Michigan. Rutgers said Stringer, 70, is expected to return for the postseason. The Scarlet Knights (18-8, 10-5) were ranked earlier this month and are expected to make the NCAA Tournament. Assistant coach Tim Eatman will serve as acting coach through the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Rutgers has three regular-season contests left, starting with a home game against Wisconsin today.

BASEBALL

Farquhar's simulation

Danny Farquhar took another big step Sunday in his comeback, and his family was in the stands to see it. Farquhar struck out two and walked one during a scoreless inning in Tampa, Fla., in his first simulated game for the New York Yankees since collapsing in the Chicago White Sox dugout last April 20. The right-hander was diagnosed with a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage and had surgery the next day. He was hospitalized until May 7. Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said Farquhar, 32, will have another simulated game later this week. After his accident and surgery, Farquhar was not cleared to pitch again in 2018, became a free agent after his season with the White Sox and signed a minor league contract with the Yankees.

Mesa strains hamstring

Miami Marlins outfield prospect Victor Victor Mesa strained his right hamstring Sunday in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Fla. Mesa pulled up and grabbed his hamstring after beating out a groundball and avoiding a double play in the sixth inning. He was removed from the game. Mesa returned to the Marlins' camp in Jupiter on Sunday rather than accompany the team to Port Charlotte, Fla., for a game today against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Marlins signed the Cuban native to a $5.25 million bonus last October. Mesa, 22, had not played in a game in nearly two years following his defection from Cuba.

GOLF

Johnson cruises to 20th title in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Dustin Johnson struggled early, caught a good break from behind a tree and then breezed to his sixth World Golf Championship title Sunday by closing with a 5-under 66 for a five-shot victory over Rory McIlroy in the Mexico Championship.

Johnson won for the 20th time on the PGA Tour, making him a lifetime member when he puts in 15 years on tour. In his 12th season, he is the 38th player in tour history to reach 20 victories.

He felt just as good about the way his game is headed. Johnson said Thursday he was starting to swing it as well as he did two years ago, when he won three consecutive tournaments to become the dominant figure in golf until his spill down some stairs on the eve of the Masters led to a back injury.

“This gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the year,” he said.

McIlroy was five behind at the turn and ran off six birdies in a seven-hole stretch before closing with a meaningless bogey for a 67. Johnson was right there with him with five birdies on the back nine.

The only drama came early.

Johnson had to make an 18-foot par on No. 2 to avoid a two-shot swing. He had to make a 6-foot putt to salvage bogey on the next hole, and his lead was cut in half in just three holes.

Johnson hit iron off the tee to the right at No. 5 and his ball settled right behind a tree. He called for a ruling, and showed the official that with a shot slightly behind toward the fairway, his right heel was on the curb of a cart path.

He was given free relief, carved a punch shot under the tree limbs and two-putted from 50 feet for an unlikely par.

“I got a fortunate break there on No. 5 and ended up making a nice par,” he said. “Sometimes the rules work to your advantage.”

Johnson finished at 21-under 263, the lowest score by five shots in the three years at Chapultepec Golf Club.

Paul Casey (65), Ian Poulter (68) and Kiradech Aphibarnrat (68) tied for third, though they were 10 shots behind.

Tiger Woods got his first top 10 of the year, but it wasn’t all that inspiring. He again struggled on the poa greens of Chapultepec. Over the last two rounds, Woods hit 31 out of 36 greens in regulation but only had scores of 70 and 69 to show for it.

