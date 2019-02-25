PB seeing rebranding bear fruit

PINE BLUFF -- New branding and a focus on heritage tourism are breathing new life into the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission as it seeks to capitalize on the city's rich cultural history.

The commission was created to disburse funds from an advertising and promotion tax that was implemented in 1978, in part to help fund the Civic Auditorium Complex, and until last year met in joint meetings with the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission.

Pine Bluff has seen a sharp decline in recent years as economic opportunities dried up and its population plunged.

The city prospered during much of the 20th century, when it grew from 11,496 residents in 1900 to 57,400 in 1970, according to U.S. Census data. The population decreased slightly from 1970 to 2000 with just more than 55,000 residents before taking a sharp fall, losing more than 12,000 people from 2000 to 2017.

Sheri Storie, director of the Advertising and Promotion Commission, said the group implemented a three-year marketing plan last year to change the way people think about Pine Bluff. The plan focuses on events, festivals and tourism draws such as the Arts and Science Center and the Arkansas Railroad Museum.

"People come here from all over the world just to see that museum," Storie said. "It is a huge draw to Pine Bluff, especially for railroad fans, but many people right here in Arkansas have no idea that it's here."

The railroad museum, located in the old Cotton Belt locomotive shop on Port Road, boasts a number of historically significant train cars and locomotives, including SSW 819 -- one of the largest class of steam locomotives -- that was built in Pine Bluff in 1942 and logged nearly a million miles during 10 years of service on the Cotton Belt line.

Storie said that last year the commission received its largest tax collection since 2014, more than $1.6 million, with about $1 million -- or roughly two-thirds -- going to support operations of the Civic Auditorium. She said another $178,603 was awarded in grants, an increase of $69,250 over 2017.

Those grants, she said, were awarded to businesses and organizations in four categories: year-round, advertising and publicity, events and seed money. She said $210,500 has been awarded so far for 2019 to local attractions and events to assist in tourism and promoting the city.

Storie credited much of the increase in tax collections to an influx of construction crews that followed a destructive hailstorm on March 10, 2018, resulting in the replacement of many damaged roofs, including the one on the Civic Auditorium.

"The workers were here for months, staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants," she said. "So that was a big factor."

Increased outreach efforts and the addition of a compliance officer also have helped raise awareness of the advertising and promotion tax.

"A lot of people don't know what it is and don't know why they are paying the tax," Storie said. "Some misunderstand and think we are supposed to buy ads for their businesses, so we're working to help them understand the money goes to promote Pine Bluff as a destination for tourism."

To that end, she said, money is designated to help organizations in getting events going with the help of seed money grants.

"We support our attractions," Storie said. "If someone is having an event in Pine Bluff and needs help to get it started, we provide seed money if it passes through our funding process."

Among the events that have received grants this year are the Crossroads Festival, put on by the Arts and Science Center in March, the Sister Friend Empowerment Expo event at the Civic Auditorium Complex in April, the Operation Skyhook Memorial Day Fly-In event over Memorial Day weekend, and the Railroadiana event in April at the railroad museum.

Take a walk through downtown and you'll find many buildings boarded up and in need of repair, some beyond repair and numerous empty spaces where buildings once stood. The streets are all but deserted at night, and even during the day foot traffic is sparse.

Yet Storie, who moved to Pine Bluff in 1996, said she is finally seeing measurable progress.

"There's so much forward motion, so much positive movement happening, a turnaround right before our eyes," she said. "It's exciting."

Jimmy Cunningham Jr., a local author, serves as the commission's interpretive coordinator, helping to design programs to attract tourism. Cunningham acknowledges that the loss of so much of the economic base that once supported Pine Bluff has created challenges, but it's also created opportunities to share the city's rich history in a new light.

"Where do we even start?" he said. "We've got a huge cultural history in the arts, everything from television to film to music, with a focus on the blues continuing with country, jazz and R&B. Some of the most important advancements in music, television and movies have roots right here in Pine Bluff.

"What we haven't done is tell that story to the rest of the world."

