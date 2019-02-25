Skeletal remains found near I-40 ID'd as missing central Arkansas man

Police in Conway said officers found human remains off a road on the city's north side. Photo by Conway Police Department.

Authorities on Monday identified skeletal remains found along a central Arkansas road as those of a man who was reported missing two years ago.

The Conway Police Department said a person on a walk discovered a human skull on Feb. 18 in a grassy wooded area off of Stone Road, just north of Interstate 40. Officers discovered more skeletal remains the following day.

The state Crime Lab confirmed the remains are those of Derek Keller of Conway, who was 36 years old when his family reported him missing in 2017. Police said Keller hadn't been heard from since 2015.

A Conway Police spokeswoman said investigators aren’t sure what caused Keller’s death but do not suspect foul play.