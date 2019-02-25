Sophomore shines on UA's senior day

FAYETTEVILLE -- On an emotional senior day for the University of Arkansas women's basketball team, it was sophomore Chelsea Dungee who helped slam the brakes on a six-game losing streak in a 73-61 victory over Mississippi on Sunday at Walton Arena.

The victory ensured the Razorbacks (17-11, 6-8 SEC) will finish in the top 10 in the conference and avoid a play-in game to start next month's SEC Tournament.

Dungee, now second in the SEC while averaging 19 points a game, scored 19 in the second half. She finished with a game-high 33, her third game with 30 or more points this season.

"It was great to send our seniors out with a win," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "They deserve it. They could have left the program [with the coaching change], but they stayed and gave us everything they had, so it was good to get them a win."

The final home game actually will be Thursday night against Missouri, but with the 8 p.m. start, the athletic department decided to celebrate senior day on Sunday afternoon.

Dungee didn't take long to heat up, scoring 10 of Arkansas' first 14 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Her floater off the glass gave the Razorbacks a 14-9 lead with 2:47 left in the first quarter.

Ole Miss (9-19, 3-11) battled back to tie it at 18-18 on a three from Crystal Allen.

With starting point guard Malica Monk playing fewer minutes because of an injured hand, sophomore A'Tyanna Gaulden stepped up with 12 points for Arkansas. Gaulden, a transfer from Florida State, had missed seven games with an injured knee before returning two games ago.

Gaulden's three-pointer gave Arkansas the lead early in the second quarter, but the teams traded buckets throughout, with the Razorbacks taking a 35-33 halftime lead.

Arkansas extended the lead on Gaulden's layup to make it 57-46 with 1:30 to play in the third quarter.

Dungee scored 11 of the Razorbacks' 16 fourth-quarter points, including two more three-pointers.

Jailyn Mason and Alexis Tolefree added 10 each for Arkansas. Allen led Ole Miss with 12.

Photo by J.T. Wampler

A’Tyanna Gaulden of Arkansas draws a foul from Ole Miss’ Shannon Dozier in a 73-61 victory over Ole Miss on Sunday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

