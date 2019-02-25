Sections
Sources: Little Rock-based Windstream preparing bankruptcy filing

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:27 p.m.
FILE — Windstream Corporate headquarters at 4001 N Rodney Parham Road is shown in this February 19, 2014 photo.

Windstream Holdings Inc. plans to file for bankruptcy protection, multiple sources on Monday told Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal.

The move by the Little Rock-based rural telecom company to seek protection from its creditors comes after a Feb. 15 ruling by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman who said Windstream defaulted on some of its bonds in 2015 when it spun off real estate investment trust Uniti Group Inc.

Actions by Windstream subsidiary Windstream Services amounted to a breach of its financial covenants, making Aurelius Capital Management, a New York hedge fund, entitled to a $310 million judgment, Furman said.

Windstream had warned a defeat could lead to bankruptcy or liquidation. The default ruling entitles other creditors to demand immediate repayment on debts they hold.

The company last week postponed the release of its quarterly earnings report until as late as March 18.

A Windstream representative declined to comment to Bloomberg News on its plans.

  • GOHOGS19
    February 25, 2019 at 12:35 p.m.

    not good
  • TuckerMax
    February 25, 2019 at 12:41 p.m.

    Will the bankruptcy filing include potential malpractice claims against those professional persons or entities that said they could do that in the first place?
