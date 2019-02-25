Sources: Little Rock-based Windstream preparing bankruptcy filing

Windstream Holdings Inc. plans to file for bankruptcy protection, multiple sources on Monday told Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal.

The move by the Little Rock-based rural telecom company to seek protection from its creditors comes after a Feb. 15 ruling by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman who said Windstream defaulted on some of its bonds in 2015 when it spun off real estate investment trust Uniti Group Inc.

Actions by Windstream subsidiary Windstream Services amounted to a breach of its financial covenants, making Aurelius Capital Management, a New York hedge fund, entitled to a $310 million judgment, Furman said.

Windstream had warned a defeat could lead to bankruptcy or liquidation. The default ruling entitles other creditors to demand immediate repayment on debts they hold.

The company last week postponed the release of its quarterly earnings report until as late as March 18.

A Windstream representative declined to comment to Bloomberg News on its plans.