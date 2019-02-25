Sections
Arkansas man, 54, dies after Porsche veers off highway, hits tree

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 11:34 a.m. 0comments

An Arkansas man died after the Porsche he was driving veered off the highway in south Arkansas on Sunday afternoon and hit a tree, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened just before 2 p.m. along U.S. 82 in El Dorado.

Officials said 54-year-old Markeith Washington of El Dorado was driving west when he overcorrected after crossing the centerline, sending the Porsche off the road and into a tree.

Washington suffered fatal injuries, police said.

A crash report noted clear and dry conditions at the time.

No other injuries were noted.

At least 57 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

